Liverpool have been linked with a move to appoint Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil, but The Athletic reporter James Pearce has now provided an update on the situation, suggesting that he is not currently under consideration.

The Reds are assessing their options as they search the market for a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who has announced that he will be departing at the end of the season. Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards were recently appointed behind the scenes and they are likely to have a major say on who enters the hot seat at Anfield.

Gary O'Neil 'Not Under Consideration' by Liverpool

Posting on X on Tuesday afternoon, Pearce has confirmed that Liverpool are not considering a move for O'Neil at the moment...

Gary O’Neil is not under consideration for the #LFC job.

This comes shortly after it was reported that the English manager had already been interviewed for the soon-to-be vacant role. It will be fantastic news for Wolves supporters that the former Bournemouth boss isn't being considered, and it might not be a surprise to many, taking into account his lack of experience. Although O'Neil has done an impressive job with the Midlands club this season, this is his first full campaign in charge of a senior club.

O'Neil would need no introduction to many if he arrived at Liverpool's training facility having joined the club as the assistant manager of the U23 side back in 2020, before he left to move to the Cherries in 2021. The fact that he was managing a youth side less than four years ago could be a major concern for the Merseyside club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary O'Neil has managed against Liverpool twice in his career, winning one game while losing the other.