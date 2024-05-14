Highlights Jurgen Klopp desperately tried to avoid a yellow card to ensure he was available for his final game at Anfield.

The German manager had to hide his dismay after a decision from Simon Hooper.

The Reds are set to enter a new era under a different manager.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is approaching the final few days of his tenure at Anfield, and The Athletic's James Pearce has explained how desperate the German coach was to avoid picking up a yellow card at Villa Park, putting his hand over his mouth to try and avoid saying something he regrets.

Klopp was one booking away from receiving a touchline ban, meaning if he received a caution against Aston Villa on Monday night, he wouldn't be in the technical area for his final game as manager. The former Borussia Dortmund boss was doing everything he could to avoid being booked, and he was successful.

After everything Klopp has achieved on Merseyside, the club and supporters will have been desperate to give him the send-off they feel he deserves, and it wouldn't have been the same if he was sat in the stands.

Klopp Bowed His Head to Hide His Dismay

The Liverpool manager was in disbelief

Speaking after the 3-3 draw with Villa on Monday, The Athletic reported Pearce has discussed the body language on show from Klopp, suggesting that he pulled his cap over his eyes and bowed his head to hide his dismay when he disagreed with a decision from Simon Hooper...

"At one stage, Klopp pulled his cap over his eyes and bowed his head to hide his dismay. Then in the second half, he put his hand over his mouth in disbelief when Hooper didn’t penalise a backpass that goalkeeper [Emiliano] Martinez picked up."

Although the Reds have nothing to play for on the final day of the campaign as they're guaranteed to finish in third place, the whole day will be centred around it being Klopp's final game with the club. Thankfully for everyone involved, Klopp managed to bite his lip at any decisions that he felt didn't go their way, and he will be on the touchline as normal when Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Speaking before the game, Klopp jokingly admitted that it would be a 'challenge' not to receive a yellow card with referee Hooper in charge of the affair...

“And they gave me Simon Hooper! That’s the biggest challenge they could find but I should be fine."

There were plenty of decisions that Klopp wouldn't have been happy with throughout, but he's shown that he can keep his cool when necessary.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool were penalised for 15 fouls against Aston Villa, with Unai Emery's side managing 11.

The Reds want to tie him down

Jarell Quansah has been a key figure for Liverpool so far this season, regularly keeping Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez out of the side. An injury to Joel Matip earlier in the campaign gave the England youth international an opportunity to impress, and he's grabbed it with both hands.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool are set to reward Quansah by offering him a new deal on improved terms. Nothing is agreed or advanced at this time, but the expectation is that he will be presented with a new contract at Anfield.

All stats courtesy of FotMob