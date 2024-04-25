Highlights Liverpool are in negotiations with Feyenoord manager Arne Slot for Jurgen Klopp's replacement at Anfield.

Slot is enthusiastic about taking on the challenge of managing Liverpool.

Feyenoord are holding out for a higher compensation fee.

Liverpool are pushing to bring Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to Anfield this summer as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, and The Athletic's James Pearce has now provided an update on the situation.

Klopp announced that he would be heading through the exit door earlier in the campaign, giving the Reds plenty of time to find his successor. As we edge closer to the end of the season, Liverpool are yet to make a decision, but Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will want a new manager in place as soon as possible to allow them to focus on the upcoming transfer window.

Arne Slot 'Enthusiastic' About Liverpool Job

The Athletic's Pearce, speaking on the Daily Football Briefing podcast, has confirmed that Slot is enthusiastic about taking over at Anfield and it's a challenge that he wants to take on...

The latest is that Liverpool remain in negotiations with Feyenoord over a compensation package for their manager, Arne Slot. As we’ve reported, Liverpool’s initial offer of around €9m was rejected. We understand that Feyenoord have been holding out for a figure much closer to €15m. Slot still has two years left on his contract, no release clause, and of course, they don’t want to lose him. What we do know is that Slot is very enthusiastic about taking over from Klopp, it’s a challenge that we wants to take on.

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has confirmed that a deal to appoint Slot is now moving quickly, with the 45-year-old keen to make a move happen. It's no surprise that the Feyenoord boss is keen on joining the Premier League outfit, with the Dutch coach only managing in his home country so far in his career.

Arne Slot's record at Feyenoord Season Feyenoord win % in Eredivisie League finishing position 2021/22 65% 3rd 2022/23 74% 1st 2023/24 73%* 2nd*

Slot has done an impressive job with the Eredivisie side since arriving at the club, guiding them to lifting the title in 2022/2023. The Dutch outfit are unlikely to complete the same achievement this season, with PSV Eindhoven running away with it at the top of the table.

His lack of experience in a top division might be a concern to the Liverpool hierarchy, but Hughes and Edwards will be forensically analysing every detail about a potential new manager, so the supporters at Anfield will have to trust the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot guided Feyenoord to their 16th Eredivisie title in history in 2023, and their first since 2017.

Related Liverpool's First Offer for Arne Slot 'Will be Rejected' Liverpool's first offer to bring Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to the club is set to be turned down.

Arne Slot Ready to Move Family to Liverpool

He's already looking at houses on Merseyside

According to Dutch outlet 1908, Slot is now looking for houses in Liverpool and he's ready to move his family to England as the Reds edge closer to completing a deal. His representatives are in discussions with the Premier League club to discuss contract details, while the two sides negotiate a compensation fee.

Liverpool appear to be pushing hard to bring Slot to the club, and although appointing a manager who is yet to ply his trade in England might be seen as a risk, it's something the club haven't been afraid to do in the past. When Klopp arrived, he hadn't managed in the Premier League, and he's won almost everything there is to win on Merseyside.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt