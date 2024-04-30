Highlights Liverpool extends AXA partnership until 2029, in what has been described as a 'lucrative' deal.

Financial benefits will be a major boost to the Reds for profit and sustainability purposes.

Liverpool have reportedly signed a new five-year deal with AXA for their training kit sponsorship and naming rights for Kirkby/Melwood bases, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.

AXA started their partnership with the Reds back in 2018 and they later secured the naming rights to Liverpool's training ground in 2020. Although an off-the-pitch sponsorship deal might not seem like something that's going to have a major impact on the Liverpool side, the financial benefits will heavily affect their profit and sustainability calculations, allowing them to spend more on their playing squad.

Liverpool Sign Five-Year Deal With AXA

The new contract will run until 2029

According to The Athletic's Pearce, Liverpool have now signed a new five-year contract with AXA with the latest deal to expire in 2029. The original contract was due to end in 2025, but both parties have signed an extension in a deal that has been described as 'lucrative' by Pearce.

The Reds have also confirmed the news, claiming that they are extending their 'long-term meaningful partnership'. AXA have been committed to Liverpool for many years now, with the sponsor featuring on training kits since 2019. Speaking on the new contract, commercial director Ben Latty has shared his excitement about the news...

“Partnering with global brands and developing long-term, meaningful relationships is a vital part of our commercial strategy. The naming rights of our state-of-the-art training facilities and AXA’s presence on our training kits have been instrumental in our success, and this renewal reaffirms AXA’s commitment to our men’s and women’s teams, our fans, and our communities. We are excited to see how this partnership will continue to grow and evolve.”

Liverpool supporters will be hoping the financial boost will allow Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards to have some money to spend when the summer transfer window opens for business. It's been an inconsistent season for the Reds, and with Jurgen Klopp heading through the exit door, any new manager will likely want to reshuffle the squad.