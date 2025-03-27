Liverpool face a summer dilemma over replacing Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, as they have yet to decide whether to trust Conor Bradley or pursue a new first-choice right-back, journalist James Pearce has revealed.

The Premier League leaders are set to lose Alexander-Arnold when his Anfield contract expires at the end of the season and have yet to identify a target to replace the England international in Arne Slot’s backline.

According to Pearce, while Liverpool could opt for a big-name signing, they may instead back Bradley as a long-term replacement and only seek a backup for the Northern Ireland full-back.

Bradley has been getting a proper taste of first-team football so far this season, making 22 appearances across all competitions under Slot.

Liverpool Could Turn to Jeremie Frimpong

Exploring options for a new right-back

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, Pearce suggested that Liverpool could target Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong as an alternative to Bradley this summer:

“The decision is, do you spend big in terms of a name at right-back, and then you've got proper competition in that place? “Or do you back Conor Bradley to really step up as number one and bring someone in to be his deputy? “I still think as good as Bradley has been, like I said, it's more his injuries than anything else. I just think surely you have to get someone with a decent profile. “I mean, someone like [Jeremie] Frimpong at Leverkusen, there’s been a lot of speculation linking him with Liverpool for a while. “I know he's more of a wing-back than a right-back, but certainly attacking wise, he's exciting.”

Frimpong has been heavily linked with a Premier League move this season amid his impressive spell at Leverkusen under former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

The Dutch international played a key role in Leverkusen’s first-ever Bundesliga title win last season and has emerged as one of Europe’s top right-backs in recent years.

The 24-year-old is under contract in Germany until June 2028 and is believed to have a €40m (£33.5m) release clause.

Jeremie Frimpong's Leverkusen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 26 Goals 4 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 1,786

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-03-25.