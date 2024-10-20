After a hard-fought battle at Anfield, Liverpool emerged triumphant in their attempts at securing three points over Chelsea, and this has now sent them back atop the Premier League table. However, an injury to Diogo Jota during the game forced the hosts into an early change, and considering the Portugal international's performances for the side this term as the team's striker, the setback may be a "source of concern", suggests the Athletic journalist, James Pearce.

With 21 points from a possible 24, life has been smooth-sailing for newly-appointed Arne Slot, who has excelled so far in his new role, despite having had the big shoes of Jurgen Klopp to fill. Undoubtedly, the tie with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea may well be Slot's toughest yet, but with a trip away to Arsenal's stadium next weekend, the Dutch custodian will be hoping for a strong squad at his disposal, though the concern with Jota may be a blow in this regard.

Jota Injury Forced Slot into Early Change at Anfield

Nunez filled in for the 27-year-old

Following an early altercation with Chelsea defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jota sustained a knock, and was eventually replaced at the 30th minute mark for Darwin Nunez. Via the Athletic, Pierce claimed that the injury may pose something of a selection headache to Slot, but the display from the substitute could be a source of optimism as well. He wrote:

"The sight of Diogo Jota limping off will be a source of concern for Slot, but Darwin Nunez deputised admirably after coming off the bench."

Speaking after the game, Slot remained skeptical of a potential return date for Jota, but did note that he would be "surprised if he is there on Wednesday", for his side's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. With another tough away trip to Arsenal directly after, the absence of a key name is far from ideal.

Diogo Jota's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Matches 6 Goals 2 Assists 2 Shots per 90 2.75 Expected goals per 90 0.53 Touches in opposition penalty area per 90 6.08

In fairness, Nunez fared well overall in what was his fifth league appearance for Liverpool so far this season, and his relentless intensity was particularly useful to the Reds when trying to get the ball out of their own half. Especially given Jota's performances as the starting striker so far this term, his absence may still be felt going forward, but there is confidence the Uruguayan can fill in for the time being.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 20/10/2024