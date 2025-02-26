Liverpool's incredible season could be about to be improved upon in the summer, journalist James Pearce has told GIVEMESPORT's new 'Market Madness' podcast - with The Athletic writer suggesting that Arne Slot will look to bring a new number nine in over the summer to help them become even more of an unstoppable force next season.

The Reds already had a decent squad under Slot, but only few would have predicted just how impressive his debut campaign at Anfield would be, with the club topping the Premier League and Champions League tables alongside making the League Cup final. The FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle is merely a small blemish on their campaign - and Slot may have a new No.9 to choose from next season, Pearce has claimed.

Pearce: Liverpool 'Will Look' for New Striker

The Reds are set to spend big in the summer transfer market

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT's new podcast 'Market Madness', Pearce claimed that Liverpool would look to bring a new striker in over the summer months as Slot's men look to strengthen their grip at the top of the table.

"Yeah, I would. I would expect Liverpool to be investing in a new number nine before next season."

Darwin Nunez has been touted for a move away from the club, and with Slot somewhat criticising his efforts in the past two league games, his exit seems a formality. Spanish outlet Fichajes states that Atletico Madrid are interested in his services, with Diego Simeone being a huge fan of the Uruguayan striker, whilst Barcelona are thought to be keeping an eye on his talents.

Liverpool's Premier League statistics - attacking output by player Player Goals Assists Mohamed Salah 25 16 Luis Diaz 9 2 Cody Gakpo 8 3 Diogo Jota 5 3 Darwin Nunez 4 2

That would give the Reds a huge chance to land a new talisman. Diogo Jota is a superb backup option for whoever their new man would be, whilst Cody Gakpo can also play up front and Luis Diaz too, if needed.

Of course, Liverpool will have to solve their contract situations as a priority. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will all see their Anfield contracts expire in the summer if the club fail to extend them - and that would massively weaken the Merseyside club going into next season with their best defensive, attacking and creative sparks all leaving for nothing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have scored 64 goals in this season's Premier League - 11 more than next-best Tottenham Hotspur (53).

But if they can renew their deals and bring a new striker in should Nunez depart, the Reds will be favourites to dominate again next season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-02-25.

Related James Pearce: Summer Exit for ‘World-Class’ Liverpool Star ‘Increasingly Likely’ According to The Athletic's James Pearce, this Liverpool star is likely to depart Anfield in the coming summer transfer window.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.