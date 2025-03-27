James Pearce has rubbished claims that Liverpool have sealed contract renewals for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but are keeping them secret amid Trent Alexander-Arnold’s uncertain situation.

The Premier League leaders have yet to resolve the futures of both Salah and Van Dijk, with just over three months left on their deals, while Alexander-Arnold now seems to be edging closer to a move to Real Madrid.

The England right-back has reportedly agreed to join Los Blancos on a free transfer after the season, while Liverpool still retain hopes of keeping the other two out-of-contract stars beyond the 2024/25 campaign.

Van Dijk and Salah Renewals Not Done

‘That is absolute nonsense’

Pearce, speaking on the Walk On podcast, revealed that Liverpool have yet to pen new deals with Salah and Van Dijk, despite theories suggesting the two deals are already done and dusted:

“As we've said many times, this school of thought that Van Dijk and Salah’s new deals are all done and dusted and just tucked in a drawer away somewhere because they didn't want to put pressure on Trent is just… “Numerous people who would know have told me that that is absolute nonsense. I think it's fair to say that, if there'd been a positive resolution, we would know about it, because they'd be shouting it from the rooftops.”

Salah has been playing his career-best football under Arne Slot this term, scoring 32 goals and providing 22 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

The Egyptian is solely responsible for more than half of Liverpool’s 69 league goals, having registered 44 contributions this term.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has also been irreplaceable for Slot this season and has played every single minute of their Premier League campaign.

Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk are three of Liverpool’s five longest-serving current players, alongside Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Goals 27 Assists 17 Minutes per goal 95 Minutes played 2,575

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-03-25.