Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool remains a hot topic with the star out of contract in the summer - and a huge report from The Athletic has claimed that Real Madrid are confident of signing the wing-back, though Liverpool have denied any reports that the academy graduate has told them he will be leaving.

Alexander-Arnold has been Liverpool's first-choice right-back for the best part of a decade with 243 Premier League appearances to his name, alongside a further 90 in other competitions - garnering 20 goals and 85 assists in the process. But with the six months left on his contract warning having ticked over on Monday, he can agree a pre-contract with clubs abroad for next season - and Real are confident, according to the report.

The report from The Athletic's Liverpool correspondent James Pearce, and transfer guru David Ornstein, states that sources close to Real Madrid insist that the Spanish giants are 'increasingly confident' of signing Alexander-Arnold as a free agent, with his contract set to run out in June.

Back in October, a similar report stated that Real had made Alexander-Arnold their top target, with Dani Carvajal having suffered a season-ending knee injury - and after being encouraged by the lack of progress in talks between the Reds and the defender, they believe that Alexander-Arnold is leaning close towards moving to Spain having made preliminary talks with his entourage.

Those same sources believe that Alexander-Arnold will be 'expected' to sign a pre-contract agreement in January, with the Anfield hero having the ability to do so with clubs outside of England from the turn of the new year.

Spanish outlet Marca stated on Saturday that Alexander-Arnold has told Liverpool chiefs that he wants the move, though senior Reds chiefs have remained adamant that isn't the case, according to the report - with Arne Slot retaining hope that Alexander-Arnold will stay at Liverpool.

His entourage, according to The Athletic's sources, haven't held formal talks with anyone other than Liverpool - though the club's top brass are aware that this is Alexander-Arnold's biggest decision of his life from a personal and professional standpoint.