Federico Chiesa was absent from Liverpool's training ahead of their Champions League clash with Girona due to illness, journalist James Pearce has revealed.

The Italy international has been building up his fitness ahead of his expected return to first-team action, scoring for the Reds' Under-21 side last week and playing a total of 60 minutes.

However, Chiesa was again absent from the senior squad's training session on Monday, with Pearce now revealing that his absence was due to illness:

The former Juventus winger has endured a frustrating Anfield career so far, making just three first-team appearances since arriving for a cut-price fee of £12.5m in August.

During his lengthy absence, Chiesa has been linked with a January exit from Liverpool, but Arne Slot has denied reports that the 27-year-old could be sent out on loan in early 2025.

The 27-year-old has managed just 78 minutes of football since joining from the Bianconeri, assisting once in Liverpool's 5-1 Carabao Cup win over West Ham in September.

The Italy international was forced to train on his own at Juventus before signing a four-year contract with the one-time Premier League champions, and the lack of pre-season training appears to have taken a toll on his fitness.

Chiesa's four seasons at Juventus were also severely plagued by injuries, as he missed a total of 91 games during his time in Turin due to various setbacks.

Liverpool, whose game against Everton was postponed on Saturday, have been given an unexpected break from their hectic schedule and could welcome back several first-team stars this week.

Alisson, who has been out for two months with a hamstring injury, was seen taking part in training on Friday, as was Diogo Jota, who has not played since October.

However, defenders Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate remain sidelined after picking up injuries against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Federico Chiesa's Liverpool Stats (2024/25) Games 3 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.2 Minutes played 78

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-11-24.