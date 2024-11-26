Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training for Liverpool ahead of their huge Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night, James Pearce has revealed.

The England star suffered a hamstring injury during the first-half of the team's 2-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break and subsequently missed the Three Lions clashes with Greece and Republic of Ireland, before being left out of the weekend win over Southampton by Arne Slot too.

But the right-back has now returned to training with the first-team squad on Tuesday ahead of their clash with the European champions at Anfield, in what will be a major boost to Slot.

Trent Returns to Training

Has been linked with a move to Spain in 2025

Alexander-Arnold has been a key member of Slot's side so far this season, starting all 11 Premier League games before the weekend clash with Southampton. The 26-year-old has been the subject of plenty of speculation surrounding his future, with his current Anfield contract set to expire in the summer.

Wednesday's opponents are expected to be the frontrunners for Alexander-Arnold's signature in the summer should he decide to leave his boyhood club, with reports in Spain suggesting that he has already informed Liverpool that he plans to move on.

Madrid are having a defensive crisis of their own this season with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao both suffering ACL injuries ruling them out of the rest of the campaign, while David Alaba is yet to feature at all this season as he continues to recover from a problem picked up last season.

There is some hope that Trent could potentially make the move to Madrid in January, although it would likely take a monster offer for the Reds to accept losing such a key player mid-season when they are competing on all fronts.

Should Trent be unavailable to return to the starting lineup against Madrid on Wednesday night, Slot is likely to continue with Conor Bradley in the position after his performance against Southampton. Joe Gomez is also pushing for a start at full-back as a more experienced option for the big occasion.