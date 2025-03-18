James Pearce has offered an interesting theory on why Mohamed Salah disappeared in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle United, pointing to their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain days earlier.

The Premier League leaders fell short in their pursuit of a first trophy under Arne Slot on Sunday, as goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped Newcastle secure their first domestic title since 1955.

Salah, along with Liverpool’s other forwards, was largely ineffective in the final, making just 23 touches in 90 minutes and producing one of his poorest performances since joining the club in 2017.

Pearce has suggested that Liverpool’s disappointing Champions League exit may have played a role in the Egyptian’s struggles, with his Ballon d'Or hopes possibly fading.

Salah Struggles in Carabao Cup Loss

‘He can't always bail Liverpool out’

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, Pearce indicated that Liverpool’s Champions League exit and the impact on Salah’s Ballon d’Or hopes may have affected his performance against Newcastle:

“I've got a quick question on Salah. I don't know whether this is the case, but I just wonder whether, because he was so far from his usual self on Sunday. “And I just wondered whether part of that was the impact of going out of the Champions League and missing out on that and the implications in terms of the Ballon d’Or. “It's highly unlikely now, despite his domestic heroics this season, without the Champions League glory to go with it. “I just wondered if that played a part, because he can't always bail Liverpool out, he can't always ride to the rescue, but he had 23 touches in 101 minutes. “It was only the third time in nearly 400 games for the club he had no shots and did not create a chance in a game.”

Following Salah’s subdued display, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards offered another perspective on why the Egyptian might have struggled on Sunday.

He suggested that Salah fasting for Ramadan may have been a factor in Liverpool’s back-to-back defeats, which ended their hopes of a treble in Slot’s first season on Merseyside.

Salah has been in exceptional form for Liverpool this season, scoring 32 goals and providing 22 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

He is the Premier League’s top scorer with nine games to go and is enjoying his best-ever campaign, with 27 goals and 17 assists in 29 games.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Goals 27 Assists 17 Minutes per goal 95 Minutes played 2,575

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-03-25.