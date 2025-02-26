James Pearce has revealed that he expects Virgil Van Dijk to stay at Liverpool into next season but admitted the same can't be said for Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold while speaking on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast.

The Reds are currently sitting 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they look to claim a second Premier League title, with Arne Slot earning huge plaudits for the job he has done since replacing Jurgen Klopp last summer.

But the biggest talking point so far this season has come over the contract situation over star trio Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold - with all three set to become free agents this summer.

Pearce: No final decision made by Trent

Alexander-Arnold biggest question mark

When asked about the latest on the situation on the three players' contract situation currently, The Athletic's Pearce revealed his understanding of what is happening.

"I'm still confident that Van Dijk will stay put. I think he's been by far and away the best centre-half in European football this season. "It's not only what he gives you on the pitch but he is that ideal role model, leader, talisman in terms of the way he conducts himself off the pitch as well. "I think the fact there has been so little talk about potential options where he could potentially go, I think that points to the most likelihood of him staying put. "With Salah we know there is strong interest from Saudi Pro League. I think that will come down to a straight choice from him. Does he want to stay at Liverpool and keep writing the record books or does he want to go to Saudi? I don't think he's ready to walk away from top level football. "The biggest question mark is around Alexander-Arnold. Those close to him say there hasn't been a final decision yet but if you speak to people in Spain Madrid are very confident he will end up there come the summer."

Salah has regularly stated publicly that there has been no update on talks to extend his stay beyond the current season, despite having a record-breaking campaign for the Reds where he has so far netted 30 goals and registered 21 assists in all competitions.

Van Dijk has also claimed that there has been no update on talks, while Alexander-Arnold has refused to comment publicly on the situation.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Premier League statistics (24/25) Appearances 24(2) Minutes 1992 Goals 2 Assists 6

Reports from Spain suggest that Alexander-Arnold has already agreed to move to the Bernabeu this summer, but Pearce says this isn't the case and Liverpool fans can continue to cling to hope that he could stay at Anfield beyond this summer.

