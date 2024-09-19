Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at the club remains uncertain as journalist James Pearce reveals the 25-year-old right-back has not yet disclosed his intentions regarding staying on Merseyside beyond 2025.

The star trio of Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk are set to become free agents next year and while the latter two have been vocal about their contract situations, the full-back has yet to publicly comment on his future.

Pearce noted that Alexander-Arnold refused to address questions after Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League. He had also declined to speak to journalists a few weeks earlier following the Reds’ win at Ipswich Town on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Trent Yet to Pen New Liverpool Deal

Contract set to expire in 2025

Pearce, speaking on the Walk On podcast, revealed that Liverpool are eager to avoid a worst-case scenario and extend Alexander-Arnold’s stay at Anfield. The Reds are in the process of negotiating a new deal, led by sporting director Richard Hughes:

“Still very quiet. I did ask Trent if he might stop for a few minutes after the game last night, and he said they were in a rush to get their flight back to Merseyside, but he said he would stop at the weekend. “So that'd be interesting. Because, of course, we've heard Salah, and we've heard Van Dijk speak in recent weeks about their situations, but we've heard nothing from Trent. “So it'll be interesting if he does give his take on where things are up to. But no, it's still, my information is, it's an ongoing process being led by Richard Hughes.”

One of the highest earners in the squad, Alexander-Arnold’s current deal sees him pocketing £180,000 per week, according to Capology, with only Salah and Van Dijk earning more.

If the 25-year-old does not sign a new deal by January, foreign clubs will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement for a free transfer next summer, which would be a significant blow for the Reds.

The England international’s expiring deal saw him closely linked with a move to Real Madrid over the summer, with reports often mentioning his close bond with Los Galacticos star Jude Bellingham.

Since breaking into Liverpool’s first team in 2016, Alexander-Arnold has made 315 appearances across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and registering 82 assists.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Tackles per 90 2.57 Clearances per 90 1.14 Shot-creating actions per 90 4 Pass completion % 70.8 Minutes played 315

Liverpool ‘Closely Monitoring’ Leroy Sane

Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Bayern ace

Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Arsenal are closely monitoring Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, whose contract expires in less than 12 months, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League trio are reportedly keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old, who last played in the English top-flight in 2020 for Manchester City.

Sane’s future in Germany remains uncertain as reports claim the rapid winger would likely need to accept a pay cut if he were to remain with Bayern beyond next summer. His current contract sees him earning £280,000 per week.

The 28-year-old had his best statistical season in the Bundesliga last term, contributing 19 goal involvements in 27 appearances.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-09-24.