Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has 'zero chance' of leaving Anfield in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic journalist James Pearce - who claims that recent reports suggesting that the homegrown defender could join Real Madrid in the January transfer window are 'absolute nonsense'.

Alexander-Arnold has been a first-team player for Liverpool since coming into the first-team fold in 2017, and has become one of the best attacking defenders in the world with an array of qualities that puts him joint-top for all-time Premier League assists for defenders in history, alongside teammate Andy Robertson. However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and that is lingering in the background, with fans understandably wary that he could seek new pastures next summer. But Pearce believes that he definitely won't be going in the winter window, labelling the notion of that as 'nonsense'.

The journalist has completely ruled out a move to Spain

Speaking on The Athletic's 'Walk On' podcast, Pearce stated that there would be 'zero chance' of Alexander-Arnold moving anywhere in January, and though clubs will be keeping a very close eye on his future, there have not been talks just yet over his contract, but the situation has not changed. He said:

"There's absolutely zero chance that Trent [Alexander-Arnold] will go anywhere in January. I mean, I saw some nonsense yesterday about Real Madrid planning a bid for him in January or something. "I just don't believe that's true. And I certainly don't believe it for a minute. [It's] absolute nonsense. "I mean, we've said previously many times, every top club in Europe will be keeping a very close eye on developments over Trent's future, because my information at the moment is that there is no decision that's been taken. Those talks are ongoing."

Alexander-Arnold Would Be Liverpool's Biggest Miss

Other stars are expiring but he would be their most heartbreaking exit

Alexander-Arnold is not the only key player with an expiring contract at Anfield. The local lad is joined by stalwart defender Virgil van Dijk and goalscoring winger Mohamed Salah in that regard, with Reds fans wary of losing even one of their top players, let alone three.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 586 4th Assists 1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1st Tackles Per Game 2.4 2nd Crosses Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.14 7th

However, there is a huge argument that Alexander-Arnold would be the biggest miss of the trio. Whilst Salah has become one of the top scoring players in the club's history alongside continuing the form he set out back in 2017, he would be sorely missed in terms of a goalscoring sense - but he is turning 33 at the end of the season.

Van Dijk is in a similar predicament. He has been one of the best defenders in the world for a number of years, but he will be 34 at the start of next season and there may not be a lot of years left in his tank.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 319 games for Liverpool, scoring 19 goals.

Alexander-Arnold, however, will be 26 even at the start of next season, and he has at least a decade left to play at the top level before he begins to decline. He would be a huge asset to lose in both future value and potential moments that he could supply to Arne Slot throughout his career in a red shirt.

