Liverpool are set to retain striker, Darwin Nunez, for the remainder of the season after no offers arrived during the January transfer window, though his long-term future still remains uncertain, reveals The Athletic journalist, James Pearce.

Opportunities have been sparse since Arne Slot's appointment last summer, and Nunez is still yet to cement his place in the starting eleven. As such, questions about whether his long-term future lies at Anfield have been raised by critics and supporters alike.

Subsequently, interest has grown amid the January transfer window and Fabrizio Romano noted last week that clubs in Saudi Arabia were monitoring the 25-year-old's signature. However, Nunez recently netted a late brace in stoppage time to win the three points for his side against Brentford, and it seems any ideas of a winter departure have now been dismissed.

Liverpool Decide Against January Sale for Nunez

The Reds are set to make a decision on the forward in the summer

As per Pearce, Liverpool have not received any formal offers for Nunez this month, despite rumours of a potential departure. He added that though the prospects of an immediate sale are no longer in the picture, there will still be a key decision to be made in the summer:

"Liverpool have not received any offers for Nunez this month, amid speculation about possible interest from the Saudi Pro League, but doubts about Nunez’s long-term future remain. There’s a big decision to be made in the summer but he was never going anywhere this month. Between now and May, Slot and his staff desperately need to get a tune out of him on a more regular basis."

Darwin Nunez's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 16 Minutes Played 781 Goals 4 Assists 2 Shots on Target per 90 1.15 Key Passes per 90 0.69

A single performance is unlikely to change a great deal in the grand scheme of things, and though Nunez excelled when the Reds needed him most against the Bees, he is still yet to earn the complete trust of his new boss. With just seven starts this term for the ex-Benfica man, Slot has often asked Luis Diaz to lead the line instead.

if Nunez is hopeful of a long-term future at Merseyside, a strong showing in the upcoming months will be vital for him to prove his worth. Otherwise, Slot and his entourage may be happy to cash in on the £85 million man and sign a more suited replacement next summer.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 19/01/2025

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.