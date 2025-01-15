Liverpool have no interest in pursuing a move for Nurnberg striker Stefanos Tzimas, journalist James Pearce has reported.

The Premier League leaders are reportedly not looking to make a move for the promising 19-year-old at present, despite recent reports linking them with a deal for Tzimas after the season.

The 'monster in the making' Greek striker is understood to be a target for several clubs in the English top-flight, including Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa, as well as teams in the Bundesliga.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg’s report linked Liverpool with a move for Tzimas on Tuesday, suggesting that the Reds have initiated talks to sign the 19-year-old after the season and have even spoken to the player’s camp.

Tzimas, regarded as one of Greece's brightest talents, is spending the 2024/25 season on loan at Nurnberg from PAOK and is expected to make his move to Germany permanent in the summer.

According to reports, Nurnberg plan to activate the €18m (£15m) buy option for Tzimas after the season but intend to sell him immediately, with multiple Premier League and Bundesliga credited with interest.

The 19-year-old has impressed for Nurnberg this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga.

Liverpool have yet to make any transfer moves in January and are thought to still be prioritising contract extensions for Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose deals expire in less than six months.

The Reds are anticipating a quiet winter window at least in terms of incomings, although they might entertain a low-cost deal for a new defender, similar to the cut-price move for Federico Chiesa in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-01-25.