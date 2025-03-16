After the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott was assisted off the pitch, with The Athletic’s James Pearce reporting that he looked to be “in a lot of pain.”

Arne Slot has led Liverpool through an exceptional season in his maiden term in English football. The Reds look set to win their second Premier League title but in recent weeks, have found their hopes of a potential treble quickly eradicated.

Liverpool were eliminated from the Champions League after losing a penalty shoot-out to Paris Saint-Germain and just days later, faced Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. Liverpool never looked truly settled in the final and ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat as the Geordies won their first English trophy in 70 years.

Slot will do his utmost to ensure that his side do not dwell on the defeat. While they have a sizable lead at the top of the Premier League, there are still nine games remaining in the season. It may be, however, that Liverpool have to conduct their business in the coming weeks without a key part of their squad.

Pearce: ‘Looks In A Lot Of Pain’

Elliott was helped from the pitch after final

With Liverpool trailing by two goals after three quarters of the match had been played, Harvey Elliott was introduced in the 74th minute to try and inspire a spark for the Reds. Though fellow substitute Federico Chiesa would score a goal, it would only prove to be a consolation.

After the full-time whistle had been blown, amidst the waves of celebration from Newcastle players and fans, Elliott needed assistance to come off the pitch. Pearce stated:

“Harvey Elliott being helped off the pitch by medical staff. Looks in a lot of pain.”

Harvey Elliott 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 11 0 1 121' Champions League 5 3 0 168' Carabao Cup 3 1 1 114' FA Cup 2 0 0 180'

Elliott has played an important role for Slot this season, often providing something in attack whenever he features. Though he is not a guaranteed starter, it is still a potential absence that would be keenly felt by Liverpool as they look to absolutely confirm their status as Premier League champions.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 16/03/2025)