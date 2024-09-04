Ryan Gravenberch shot to stardom when he was on the books at Ajax as a youngster, bursting into their first-team at a young age with midfielders across Europe wary of his potential rise to prominence - but despite a rocky year in Germany after a huge move to Bayern Munich, the midfielder appears to have found his form at Liverpool - with James Pearce calling him 'an absolute revelation'.

Gravenberch produced arguably his best performance in a Liverpool shirt in their visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United at the weekend, making light work of the occasion as the Reds cruised to a 3-0 victory that could've been more. And he has rightfully earned plaudits for his metronome-like performance against Liverpool's bitter rivals.

Pearce: Gravenberch 'An Absolute Revelation' for Liverpool

Pearce 'didn't know' Gravenberch could put in that performance

Having found his way into the first team, Gravenberch's performance at Old Trafford will only strengthen his stronghold on the starting slot in midfield and, as a result, Pearce was shocked by the midfielder.

Ryan Gravenberch's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 13th Goals 1 =13th Shots Per Game 0.9 12th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =4th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 =11th Match rating 6.49 21st

The Athletic journalist has performed a swift u-turn in judgement on the Dutchman, having bossed the midfield against United pair Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo. He said on the Walk On podcast:

"There are so much more difficult tests to come than running the show against Manchester United. "But in terms of dealing with everything that he's been presented with so far, and in the context of Liverpool missing out on Zubimendi and everyone thinking 'Oh my god, this could be the area where Liverpool have really found wanting', Gravenberch has been an absolute revelation. "And I must admit, I didn't know he had it in him. I know he has played din that deeper role earlier on in his career, but you know, when you look at when he had a really difficult time at Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel clearly didn't fancy him."

Gravenberch is Beginning to Realise His Potential

The midfielder found opportunities hard to come by at Bayern

Gravenberch began his career as a prodigy by making his Ajax debut for the club at just 16 years and 130 days - beating the record set by Clarence Seedorf 26 years before.

Gravenberch became a starter for Ajax in the 2020-21 season at the age of just 18, making 89 appearances for the club and scoring eight goals before his move to the Bundesliga - but from there, he failed to really set the German league on fire as he had done for Ajax under Erik ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gravenberch already has four top-flight titles to his name - three with Ajax and one with Bayern.

Bayern only played him in 24 Bundesliga games throughout the season and minimally in other competitions, with Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala all featuring ahead of him in the pecking order in midfield - and that led to his move to Liverpool.

Again, he wasn't entirely fancied by Jurgen Klopp in his final season at Anfield, but the £150,000-per-week man started to eek into the starting XI more towards the end of the campaign - and with Arne Slot clearly trusting him, Liverpool fans will be hoping that they will see more performances like the one they witnessed at Old Trafford across the season, in a bid for the midfielder to properly realise his potential.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-09-24.