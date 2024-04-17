Highlights Liverpool's attacking quintet need to step up as recent poor form jeopardizes chances of silverware.

Liverpool's attacking quintet of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are, on paper, one of the best forces at punishing defences in the world - but in recent weeks they've been completely off the boil, allowing other clubs to steal a march for silverware. And that has led James Pearce of The Athletic to suggest that youngster Jayden Danns should be given a run-out.

Salah has been incredibly consistent for the Reds for quite some time, and whilst Diogo Jota has been clinical in front of goal in general terms, there are still question marks looming over the heads of Gakpo and Nunez - particularly the latter, who has largely failed to show that he is worth the £72million that Liverpool paid Benfica for his services.

A 3-0 home loss to Atalanta in the Europa League has all but killed their dreams of securing a European trophy in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the Anfield helm, and alongside some poor finishing in the 4-3 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup, it's only the Premier League that Liverpool will be able to win assuming they do drop out of the Europa League. And with fresh inspiration needed, Pearce believes that youngster Danns should get a nod to invoke competitiveness back into their ranks.

Pearce: Danns Does Not Look Out of Place

The Liverpool youngster featured at Wembley in the win over Chelsea

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce was scorning of the current first-team stars for not pulling their weight - though he suggested that any change to the current lineup would be positive. Pearce wrote:

For so long, Liverpool have been able to rely on Salah to deliver when others are faltering. But the goals have also dried up for the Egyptian, who hasn’t been anywhere near as influential since returning from a hamstring injury last month. He has only netted four times in his last nine appearances, including a penalty and a tap-in against United. With two cameo appearances under his belt, Jota’s imminent return to the starting lineup should help. The Portugal international has converted five of the eight big chances (62.5 per cent) to come his way during an injury-affected season. There is also an argument to be made that young Jayden Danns should be used as an impact sub. The teenager did not look out of place when used earlier in the campaign and scored a brilliant back-heel for the under-21s against Manchester United last Friday.

Liverpool Stars Speak Out on Striking Woes

Liverpool players know their strikers aren't performing well enough

A complete lack of taking chances came to haunt the Reds in their shock 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday, a scoreline which boosted Manchester City's title hopes immensely and kept the Reds off the top of the table.

Andy Robertson alluded to this, showing his frustration at the lack of incisiveness shown by his teammates which is evidently having a say in the league table. He said:

“If you don’t hit the back of the net, with the amount of chances we had, it’s so frustrating. All of us in front of goal aren’t exactly in a hot streak and we’re not keeping clean sheets so the results are never going to be in our favour. We had six or seven clear-cut chances between six to eight yards out.”

How Liverpool Can Still Win the Premier League

Liverpool are chasing just a second Premier League title

There should still not be any hope lost for the Reds. They remain just three points behind City with six games to go but they do boast a similar goal difference. They would need the reigning champions to lose before they could think about overtaking them; although two draws would suffice.

City do have the easiest run-in on paper, though trips to Tottenham and Brighton aren't easy and home ties against Wolves and West Ham are relatively difficult given their importance in the wider context of European qualification.

City do have the easiest run-in on paper, though trips to Tottenham and Brighton aren't easy and home ties against Wolves and West Ham are relatively difficult given their importance in the wider context of European qualification.

