An exit from Liverpool for Uruguay international Darwin Nunez is looking increasingly likely, The Athletic’s Liverpool reporter James Pearce told GIVEMESPORT on the latest episode of the Market Madness podcast.

Liverpool have enjoyed a phenomenal season to date, sitting atop the Premier League table after 27 games played. Not only that, but the Reds are also in the final of the Carabao Cup and advanced to the Champions League round of 16 after finishing first in the newly formatted league stage.

Such facts have massively alleviated any concerns Liverpool fans had around Arne Slot, the man chosen to succeed Jurgen Klopp ahead of this season after the German stood down from his post. Despite minimal signings, the Dutchman has maintained and if anything, improved Liverpool's form.

That is not to say, however, that every Liverpool player has stepped up on a consistent basis. In particular, striker Darwin Nunez has struggled throughout the campaign and now, as a result, it appears that an exit in the coming summer window is looking more and more feasible with each passing week.

Related Liverpool Must Sell £140k p/w Man After ‘No-Nonsense’ Arne Slot’s Latest Comments Arne Slot has some huge decisions coming up in the summer transfer window - but one should already be a foregone conclusion.

Exit For Nunez Looks Very Likely

Nunez the “one nut Slot hasn’t been able to crack”

After two successful years with Benfica, Liverpool made the move to sign Nunez in 2022. They paid a base fee of around £64 million for a striker who has since been dubbed "world class" by Guillem Balague. The deal, however, combined with add-ons, represents a record transfer for the Reds, who could end up paying approximately £85 million if certain criteria are met.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 86 24 13 Champions League 15 5 0 Europa League 10 5 1 Carabao Cup 12 2 6 FA Cup 7 2 2

As is apparent, Nunez has hardly found the form that Liverpool hoped he would display, with just 39 goals in 131 appearances for the club since his move. That, combined with Slot’s usage of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai as something of a false nine have only lowered Nunez’s standings within the first team.

In talking about the forward’s immediate future with the club, Pearce revealed on the Market Madness podcast:

“I think it’s increasingly likely that Darwin Nunez will move on come the summer. You can just see that he hasn’t kicked on this season in the way that everyone hoped. Rewind to last summer, there was a lot of talk about, could Arne Slot be the man to really help him realise that full potential? “He’s almost been the one nut that Slot hasn’t been able to crack in terms of, (there are) so many other players he’s improved and elevated. Yet, the frustration with just how erratic Nunez is has continued. You only have to look at how many Premier League games he’s started to show that trying to earn the manager’s trust is still an ongoing challenge for him.”

Should Nunez Leave Liverpool?

Slot has criticised his striker for recent performances

Fans have been vocal about their opinions on Darwin Nunez this season, but even Slot has now commented on the attacker’s form. As reported by the BBC, Slot noted that he “can’t accept if a player doesn’t give everything” and that he was displeased by Darwin’s showings against Wolves and Aston Villa.

The Liverpool manager’s comments add further credence to the notion that Nunez may move on from Anfield in the summer. He would, most likely, garner a sizable transfer fee that the Reds could reinvest, allowing Slot to buy some players that would suit his tactical ideas.

Of course, it remains to be seen what happens to Nunez in the immediate future. Should he move on, though, then it would not be overly surprising and as Pearce said, it may be the best outcome for all involved.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 26/02/2025)