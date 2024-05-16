Highlights Liverpool need 3-4 quality additions to compete at the top next season under new manager Arne Slot, according to James Pearce.

Key positions to strengthen include another dominant centre-half and a defensive midfielder.

The departures of Joel Matip and Thiago pose challenges; and signings will be crucial for success in Slot's debut season.

Liverpool have a huge summer ahead of them under incoming boss Arne Slot, with the turnaround from Jurgen Klopp, expiring contracts and new signings all being at the forefront of their rebuild this summer - and James Pearce has given his thoughts on what Liverpool need in the summer if they are to maintain their title bid credential, including upgrading on Wataru Endo and Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds tailed off towards the end of the current season, though the dominance Manchester City and Arsenal have shown has been exceptional in itself and at the start of the campaign, a comfortable top-four finish and a Carabao Cup win would likely have been taken by fans. But next season promises to be one of their strangest yet with Klopp departing after a nine-year stint at the club which has seen them win every major honour possible - and with Joel Matip and Thiago both out of contract, additions will be needed.

It's unsure as to who Slot will bring to Anfield once he is appointed as manager, which makes Liverpool's summer even more intriguing - though Pearce believes that the Reds will need to bring in "three or four" quality additions to challenge at the top again.

Pearce: Liverpool Need "Three or Four Quality Additions"

Speaking on The Athletic's Walk On podcast on Wednesday, Pearce weighed up how many signings were needed and analysed where the club could do with improvement after a topsy-turvy season. The respected reporter hinted that they may need to upgrade on Konate and Endo - who cost a combined £52m - in the summer transfer window.

“What do we need in the summer? I think it just needs, in my eyes, three or four quality additions. "I think there's obviously concerns that [Ibrahima] Konate has lost his way this season. You know, he's effectively lost his status hasn’t he, as [Virgil] Van Dijk’s number one partner. That’s going to be intriguing to see how that goes. “But they definitely need another dominant centre-half and that is clear. And I think defensive midfield is another one for me, because I think [Wataru] Endo has proved to be a really, really good kind of stopgap signing, but we kind of knew he was never going to be the long-term solution as the number six. “So that would be another area, because I think we saw the other night when [Alexis] Mac Allister was asked to go back into that role - yes, he can do a job there, but it's not natural to him. And he's wasted because he's so much more effective further forward."

Recruitment is Vital for Liverpool This Summer

Any slip-ups could hinder the Reds in the coming years

Matip and Thiago leaving are two huge departures. Whilst the Spaniard hasn't played much in the centre of the park, his experience and title credentials throughout his career are an intangible desire in the changing rooms, whilst Matip's nine-year stay at Anfield will be hard to replace as a dependable player who knows the club inside out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite Liverpool's poor end to the campaign, they have qualified for the Champions League in seven of the last eight years.

There will also likely be further departures, be it loan players or permanent exits, and so whoever Liverpool bring in will have a huge say in whether they are successful next season in Slot's debut campaign or not.

