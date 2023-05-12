Everton re-signing former player James Rodriguez would be a 'ridiculous idea', journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old showed glimpses of exceptional talent during his time at Goodison Park, but his fitness issues were a concern.

Everton news - James Rodriguez

Rodriguez signed for Everton back in 2020 from Real Madrid whilst Carlo Ancelotti was in charge at Goodison Park.

The Colombian international had previously worked under Ancelotti at multiple clubs.

Rodriguez won the Champions League with Madrid twice, as well as two league titles, and also won the Bundesliga two years on the bounce with Bayern Munich, as per Transfermarkt.

The Cucuta-born attacking midfielder is undoubtedly one of the most talented players to have ever played for Everton, but he didn't last long on Merseyside.

Rodriguez spent just one season with the Toffees, before joining Al-Rayyan.

Now, journalist Christian Martin (via Liverpool Echo) has claimed that Everton have initiated contact with Rodriguez regarding a potential return to Goodison Park.

After spending some time with Greek club Olympiakos, Rodriguez is now a free-agent ahead of the summer transfer window.

Football Insider reported that Rodriguez was earning £250k-a-week at Everton, so it would certainly be an expensive deal to bring him back to the club, even if he's available for free.

What has Brown said about Rodriguez?

Brown has suggested that Everton re-signing Rodriguez would be a ridiculous idea considering the issues he had in terms of fitness.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Now the player is even older, hasn't exactly been ripping it up in the leagues he's played in since, and doesn't suggest that his body has performed any kind of remarkable transformation, I think it would be a ridiculous idea for Everton to try and bring him back."

Would Rodriguez be a good signing for Everton?

Rodriguez started 21 Premier League games for Everton during his time at the club, scoring six goals and providing four assists, as per FBref.

Although his assist numbers aren't exactly mindblowing, he was undoubtedly a creative spark in the Everton side, they just struggled to score goals.

Rodriguez averaged 1.8 key passes per game and created 11 big chances, whilst also managing a Sofascore rating of 7.45, the highest in the Everton squad that campaign.

Although the Toffees could do with a creative player in their side, the demands Sean Dyche places on his players might be too much for a luxury player like Rodriguez.

According to Transfermarkt, Rodriguez missed 22 games through injury in just one season.