James Rodriguez was once considered one of the most promising players in football, with his performances at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil taking the world by storm.

But his fall from grace since then has been remarkable, and the Colombian hit a new low following his release by his latest club.

Rodriguez only signed for Olympiacos in September last year, after leaving Everton in 2021 and having a brief stint in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Rayyan.

Rodriguez’s remarkable career takes another turn

It is hardly the trajectory someone who watched Rodriguez in 2014 thought he would be on.

He was one of the stand-out players at the World Cup in Brazil, with the then-Monaco man scoring six goals and winning the Golden Boot as Colombia made it to the quarter-final stage.

His performances were enough for Real Madrid to take a chance on him, shelling out an estimated €90 million on the midfielder.

Even at Madrid, Rodriguez showed promising signs, scoring 37 goals and registering 42 assists, while helping the Spanish side win two more Champions League trophies.

A loan spell at Bayern Munich followed, but Everton then shocked the world when they signed the playmaker for a reported £12 million in 2020.

Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti working together on Merseyside still feels like a fever dream, but it really happened!

He would spend just one season with the Toffees though, moving on for a short spell to Al-Rayyan, and then to Olympiacos in 2022.

Olympiacos tear up Rodriguez’s contract

Given how highly Ancelotti spoke about him, it is surprising to see Rodriguez fall from the heights he achieved all those years ago.

But now, the Colombian has hit a new low.

Because after 20 games in the Greek Super League, Olympiacos have decided to rip up his contract.

It had hardly been a disaster of a season for Rodriguez, as he scored five goals and provided six assists.

"Olympiacos FC and James Rodriguez have decided to terminate their cooperation,” the club wrote in a statement.

“James will always be part of our club and a member of the "red-and-white" family. We want to thank him for his service and we wish him every success in the future.”

AS has reported that the termination stemmed from a combination of fitness issues, how high his wages were at the club, and what they regarded as underperformance by their player.

He is now a free agent on the market, but AS added that both Galatasaray and Besiktas are interested in signing him.

Things might not be working out for him at the moment, but football fans around the world will forever treasure his World Cup goals during the summer of 2014.