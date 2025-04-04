James Tarkowski's wife, Samantha, has issued a statement condemning the "vile" abuse directed at her family following the Merseyside derby. The Everton captain found himself at the heart of controversy during his side’s 1-0 defeat to the Premier League champions-elect on Wednesday night.

In the first half, the 32-year-old launched into a full-blooded challenge on Alexis Mac Allister. Although he made contact with the ball, his high, studs-up tackle also caught the Liverpool midfielder, prompting many pundits and viewers to label it a potential leg-breaker and one of the most blatant red card offences in recent memory. Later, in the second half, Tarkowski was involved again, inadvertently redirecting the ball into the path of Diogo Jota, who went on to score Liverpool’s winning goal.

Debate continues around whether Luis Díaz, positioned behind Tarkowski in an offside position, interfered with play and influenced the outcome of the goal. But tensions remain high, and now Tarkowski’s wife has taken to social media to reveal some of the vile messages her husband has received, despite the defender apologising to Mac Allister after the match.

Tarkowski's Wife Releases Statement Amid 'Vile' Abuse

The Everton defender has been subject to disgusting overreactions

"I wasn't actually going to say anything because we usually just laugh if off but f*** it," Tarkowski's wife said on Instagram. She continued (watch Tarkowski's post-match interview below):