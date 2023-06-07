Rangers defender James Tavernier is now being eyed for a big payday in Saudi Arabia, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Many players are being targeted by clubs in the Saudi leagues as they look to grow the game in their country.

Rangers transfer news - James Tavernier

Tavernier, who is earning £30k-a-week at the Ibrox Stadium, has been a key servant to the Scottish Premiership side for many years now.

In total, Tavernier has played 402 games for Rangers, as per Transfermarkt.

Clubs all over Europe will now be worried about having their players approached by clubs in Saudi, who are able to offer extortionate wages to attract them to their country.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is close to agreeing a move to Al Ittihad, and will earn around €100m a year in wages, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It's also been confirmed that Karim Benzema will join the same club, earning double what Kante will be pocketing.

Now, journalist Jones has confirmed that Rangers right-back Tavernier could be the next player to depart, and you'd imagine it would be difficult for the English defender to turn down considering the salary being offered to others.

What has Jones said about Tavernier?

Jones has suggested that Tavernier is being eyed for a big payday in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The demand for top players in Saudi is clear at this stage and I’m hearing this is going to impact Rangers too - Tavernier is one of the players being eyed for a big payday so it will be interesting to see if that progresses.

"This summer the number of new players landing in Saudi Arabia is high - genuinely we could be looking at 40 players from across Europe suddenly being part of their league."

How much of a miss will Tavernier be to Rangers?

If Tavernier does leave the Scottish club, it will be a devastating blow.

The 31-year-old has scored 101 goals and provided 117 assists for Rangers, also via Transfermarkt.

Tavernier is also the captain of the club, so they could miss him on and off the pitch.

However, Dujon Sterling was recently announced as a new signing at Ibrox on a four-year deal.

Sterling has predominantly played as a right-back throughout his career, but can also play in a host of positions, including right midfield, left-back, and centre-back.