James Tavernier’s drew Rangers level vs Celtic in the Old Firm derby thanks to a simply magnificent free-kick.

The English full-back, renowned for his remarkable goal contributions as a defender, produced an exceptional display of skill and technique to curl the ball over the wall and into the net.

It truly was picture perfect, especially when it clipped the underside of Joe Hart's bar and crossed the line.

Videos: James Tavernier's stunning free-kick vs Celtic

Former England international Hart could only watch helplessly as the ball clipped the underside of the bar before the Rangers players crowded around Tavernier in jubilant celebration.

Rangers' season so far

After the heartbreak of losing the Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt last season, Rangers’ season has been inconsistent as they came into the game 12 points behind their fierce rivals in the race for the Scottish Premier League title.

In order to keep their slim hopes of a title resurgence alive, the game was a must win for Rangers, but sadly for them and Michael Beale, they fell short, eventually losing the game 3-2.

Tavernier, captain and heartbeat of the side, is no stranger to popping up with important goals for his side. In fact, after his free-kick drew Rangers level, Celtic would retake the lead in relentless fashion.

After Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota put Celtic 3-1 in the lead, who should pop up with the goal to get Rangers back into the game? You're right, that man from right-back once again!

A Borna Barisic cross was sailed across goal, and it was James Tavernier, captain fantastic, once again to meet the ball at the back post and nod home past his countryman.

It was his 100th Rangers goal, a staggering achievement for a full-back.