James Tavernier looks set to stay at Rangers despite reports linking him with a return to play under former boss Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq - with Ben Jacobs claiming that the Saudi Pro League outfit aren’t interested in a move this summer.

Tavernier has been the Light Blues’ most consistent player since his move to Glasgow back in the summer of 2015, nabbing 125 goals from right-back to become the UK’s highest-scoring defender of all-time and winning three major trophies with the Gers across a nine-year period so far and coming close to winning the Europa League, losing out only on penalties in the 2022 final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Englishman has been through the record books with the Gers, becoming the club captain, recording the most penalties scored of any Rangers player ever, and he’s only 72 appearances from hitting the top ten in terms of all-time record appearance holders; though that looked to be in doubt with reports earlier in the month suggesting that he was being courted by Gerrard to join him at Al-Ettifaq. But according to Jacobs, there won’t be any move for the goalscoring right-back; easing Rangers fans’ fears over an exit for their skipper.

James Tavernier: Transfer News Latest

Jacobs reported on Monday evening that despite links touting him with a move to the Middle East, Gerrard is not looking to tempt Tavernier over to Asia having managed the star in Glasgow for the best part of three-and-a-half years.

With fellow defender Connor Goldson also being linked in a double swoop, it offers a sense of security for Rangers heading into the summer market knowing that their star creator and best centre-back won’t be affected by any moves abroad, with a huge need to replace their talents if they do depart the club.

And Tavernier remained coy on those links last week by stating that Philippe Clement's words suggesting that he is a big part of Rangers' future were a massive boost to his chances of staying in the Scottish Premiership. He said:

"It’s definitely not the first time that there’s been speculation or that Saudi Arabia has been brought up. I think it’s been the past year that’s been around. I’ve been reading what’s been said lately and I think Connor [Goldson] has been tagged on the list with that. It’s football. There’s always going to be speculation. I’m contracted to Rangers for another two years after this and I’m full focused on what I have to do this season. Then I’ll focus on what’s to come next season and I think the gaffer has come out and said that I’m a big part of his plans and it’s obviously nice when you hear that. My focus is on Rangers and I’m contracted here."

Rangers' Chances of Winning The Treble

Rangers can still win the treble if they win all of their remaining games

It's easier said than done, but Rangers can still win the treble if they win their remaining games. Just three points behind Celtic despite a near-catastrophic collapse in the Scottish Premiership in April, the Gers go to Celtic Park on May 11 - and if they win all of their games until that point, they know that a win could take them top of the division, as long as they cut the goal difference gap by four by that time or they manage to beat their local rivals by more than three goals should the gap remain the same. That would give them the driving seat, and there is a real possibility that the title could come down to goal difference.

However, there is also an equal chance that the Gers can win the treble, too. Taking the League Cup spoils in December, an Old Firm Scottish Cup final will ensue on May 25; where the winner at Hampden Park will take the spoils. Celtic, on the contrary, will only be able to take home a double if they prevail victorious in both competitions.

