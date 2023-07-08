James Trafford was the hero of the hour, saving a penalty in stoppage time as England beat Spain 1-0 to be crowned under-21 European Champions.

The Young Lions led at halftime thanks to a Cole Palmer free kick which deflected in off of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.

England's celebrations after the goal sparked a scuffle on the touchline. Substitutes got involved, and former Arsenal and Chelsea left back Ashley Cole was shown a red card.

That then seemed to light a fire in Spain, who put England under significant pressure in the second half.

They nearly got themselves back on level terms, but Abel Ruiz had a goal ruled out for offside.

Trafford makes huge stoppage-time penalty save

However, Spain then had a golden chance to get back into the game in stoppage time.

In the final moments of the match, La Roja were awarded a penalty after VAR judged Levi Colwill to have fouled Ruiz inside the box.

It certainly looked as if the game was heading to extra time and England, having not conceded a goal during the entire tournament up until that point, looked as if they would finally let one in.

But Trafford was England's hero and stepped up with the biggest save of his football career to date.

Ruiz, having had a goal disallowed and having been fouled for the spot kick, stepped up to take it, but saw his penalty saved by Trafford down low to the goalkeeper's right.

The shot stopper then had to get up quickly and recover, making a sensational second save to deny Spain a late equaliser and keep England's tournament long clean sheet intact.

That sparked jubilant scenes on the pitch, with England's players all swarming around Trafford, knowing that the trophy was effectively theirs.

Unbelievable scenes right at the end of the game! You can watch the whole thing for yourselves below.

Watch: Trafford’s incredible added time penalty save

England crowned U21 European Champions

Sure enough, Trafford's heroics were enough to get England over the line.

When the full time whistle went, the goalkeeper was once again swarmed by his teammates, who tackled him to the ground to celebrate the victory.

It was the third time that England got their hands on the trophy, having previously lifted the silverware in 1982 and 1984.

With Trafford inbetween the posts, England also became the first team to keep six successive clean sheets in the tournament's history.

And speaking after the match, England's young goalkeeper was absolutely over the moon with the result.

"It was a massive group effort and we delivered," he told Channel 4. "This is what we set out for at the start of the tournament and we achieved it, and we're all really proud of ourselves."

The goalkeeper, who is set to join Premier League new boys Burnley for a reported £15 million, even said that he knew he was going to save a penalty before the game.

"I told everyone this morning I was going to save a pen," he said. "And when it was a penalty I knew I was going to save it."

Unbelievable confidence from the young man. No doubt Burnley fans will hope he can produce in the big moments next year in the Premier League.