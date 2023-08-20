Highlights Moises Caicedo's debut for Chelsea was disappointing, with poor defensive performance and giving away a penalty in injury time.

Following moves this summer, both Moises Caicedo and James Ward-Prowse made their debuts for their respective clubs on Sunday as Chelsea faced West Ham United at the London Stadium.

While the Blues' pursuit and signing of the former Brighton & Hove Albion man has been one of the stories of the summer, and the move made him the most expensive signing in Premier League history, the Hammers' deal for Ward-Prowse hasn't been anywhere close to as highly publicised.

That's what makes the pair's respective debuts taking place in the same game so interesting, and why the stark contrast in their performances is all the more eye-opening.

Caicedo had a rough start for Chelsea

Hopes were high for Caicedo's Chelsea tenure, and it couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, with his performance against the Hammers incredibly disappointing. Coming off the bench with the Blues already trailing the contest 2-1, the midfielder played 37 minutes and was at a disadvantage immediately, with the club chasing the game and desperately needing a goal.

He was uncharacteristically poor defensively and disappointing on the ball, though, and Lucas Paqueta regularly got the better of the youngster. He was beaten far too easily on more than one occasion and his terrible debut was capped off with him giving away a penalty deep into injury time after he bundled Emerson over clumsily in the area.

Read More: West Ham 3-1 Chelsea: Moises Caicedo gives away late penalty in disastrous debut

Paqueta scored from the spot, and it saw West Ham emerge with the 3-1 victory, a truly terrible start for Caicedo. A highlight package has been unveiled online shortly after the game, and it doesn't make for pretty viewing.

Video: Caicedo's performance against West Ham

Ward-Prowse got his West Ham career off to a great start

On the flip side, Ward-Prowse got off to a blinder.

Losing Declan Rice this summer was always going to be a huge blow to West Ham and their chances of success this season. The Englishman was such a key component for David Moyes over the years, and it was hard to see how they'd manage to replace him.

Well, Ward-Prowse's debut may soften the blow a little, with the former Southampton man getting his career at the London Stadium off to the best possible start. Starting the contest in the heart of the side's midfield, the Englishman wasted no time proving how big an acquisition he will go on to be, providing an assist for Nayef Aguerd's opening goal, just seven minutes into the game.

We've seen time and time again the unbelievable ability that Ward-Prowse possesses from set pieces, and things are no different now that he's switched the south coast for London, with the opening goal coming from one of his corners, finding Aguerd at the back post who headed home.

He's not just a dead-ball specialist, though, and he showed that later on, providing another incredible assist when he set up Michael Antonio for the Hammers' second goal of the game, allowing them to retake the lead early in the second half.

His ball over the top, which seemed to cut straight through the Blues' defence, found West Ham's number nine and, after driving forward, he smashed the ball home.

The Englishman's playmaking ability, creativity and passing range are all second to none, and he even surpasses the departing Rice in certain areas going forward. He might not come close to replicating the new Arsenal star's impact defensively, but he's sure to play a much larger role going forwards.

A highlights package of his debut shows just how impressive he actually was.

Video: Ward-Prowse's debut for West Ham

How did Moises Caicedo's and James Ward-Prowse's debuts go statistically?

If the eye test, the assists and the penalty error weren't enough to show you how drastically different Caicedo and Ward-Prowses' debuts went, the statistics that both men accumulated throughout the match should do the trick.

With the Chelsea man played in a deeper role, and Ward-Prowse being more involved in West Ham's offense, it's hard to really compare their stats on a surface level. It is clear, though, that Caicedo had a much tougher performance in his position than the West Ham man did.

Stats show that the most expensive signing in Premier League history lost possession of the ball eight times in just 37 minutes. It's a poor showing from Caicedo and he certainly didn't help the Blues as they were chasing the game and trying to come back from a goal down.

He also gave away two fouls, showing he struggled to match the pace of the game once he was introduced and couldn't quite handle West Ham's midfield, and he made one error that led to a West Ham shot. He also gave away the penalty that saw the home side seal the deal. Not promising at all.

On the other hand, Ward-Prowse had an incredible debut, and even without the assists, he had one hell of a positive impact. Stats show that the former Southampton captain successfully completed 96% of his passes, showcasing his vision and pinpoint passing ability in the middle of the park. He also won three ground duels which hinted at his ability to help the team defensively at times as well, while he also recorded two key passes, created one big chance and completed 23 passes in the contest.

The Hammers new boy also had 38 touches of the ball, highlighting how significant he was in the middle of the park for the side and showcasing just how large a role he played as they ran away with the 3-1 victory.

Fellow new West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez also made his debut in the contest, but he didn't quite have enough time to really make much of an impact, coming off the bench late into the game.

Considering Ward-Prowse cost just £30m, while Caicedo cost £115m, over three times as much, it's pretty wild to see how drastically different both men's debuts went. With that being said, after a summer of inactivity following his refusal to play for Brighton, Chelsea's new star may just be suffering from a little rust and time will only tell whether the debut was a wild outlier or a sign of things to come.