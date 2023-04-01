Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe would 'love' a player like Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Saints, and their relegation from the Premier League could surely confirm his departure.

Newcastle United news - James Ward-Prowse

The Magpies are reportedly plotting a move to sign Ward-Prowse in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider. The report claims that he could be sold for £40m, if the Saints are relegated from the Premier League.

Considering Southampton are currently bottom of the table, you'd imagine there's a good chance Ward-Prowse will be seeking a new challenge come the end of the season.

Looking at Newcastle's squad, there's a severe lack of midfield depth. Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, and Joelinton are their senior central midfielder options, and considering they play a three in the middle, it leaves a lack of cover and competition.

Signing a player similar to Ward-Prowse could be a priority in the summer transfer window - a player who works hard, wins the ball back and is comfortable in possession. When Newcastle defeated the Saints by four goals to one back in November, the England midfielder was full of praise for Howe's side.

He said: "When you come up against these sorts of teams and you don’t take your chances, you get punished. They had four efforts, I think on goal today, and they scored four goals. That says a lot about the quality they have and the clinical nature of this league."

What has Jones said about Ward-Prowse?

Jones has suggested that Newcastle boss Howe would love a player like Ward-Prowse.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, Howe would love a player like Ward-Prowse. He's a safe pair of feet, he can weigh in with moments to decide games and he's been ultra professional throughout his career. He's been so loyal to Southampton, though."

How has Ward-Prowse performed this season?

The 28-year-old has scored seven Premier League goals this campaign, whilst also providing two assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Ward-Prowse averages a Sofascore rating of 7.26, the highest in the Saints squad.

It's not just the goals he provides. The Portsmouth-born midfielder averages 1.4 interceptions, 1.7 tackles, and 2.3 key passes per game.

Considering Ward-Prowse is playing in a struggling side, he's performing at a decent level, and probably doesn't deserve to be relegated.