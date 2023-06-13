Southampton should be able to 'drive the price up' for James Ward-Prowse at St Mary's Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the Saints now relegated from the Premier League, it could be time for Ward-Prowse to seek a new challenge.

Southampton news - James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse has been heavily linked with a move away from Southampton ahead of the summer transfer window.

The latest club to register their interest in the England international are Liverpool, but they don't appear to be keen on paying Southampton's asking price.

As per the MailOnline, the Merseyside club are only willing to pay around £25m for Ward-Prowse.

Understandably, Liverpool might not be interested in paying any more than £25m, with Ward-Prowse now 28 years old and Southampton relegated to the Championship.

The report adds that Southampton are wanting around £50m, which may seem excessive to interested parties.

However, to Southampton, he's probably worth that, considering he's their captain and undoubtedly one of their best players.

What has Jones said about Ward-Prowse?

Jones has suggested that Southampton could drive up Ward-Prowse's price in the summer transfer window, with a few more years left on his contract.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, James Ward-Prowse can't be playing in the Championship next season, but they signed him onto a contract expecting to be in the Premier League and to have a few more years of him.

"They'll consider him one of the best players they've ever had too. So I think the one thing that probably goes in Saints' favour here is that there are enough clubs showing interest that they should be able to drive the price up from anything like £25m, even if that was Liverpool's starting point.

"I think Saints expect to be able to get to £40m and I don't really see too much problem with that."

Who else is interested in Ward-Prowse?

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Wolverhampton Wanderers were keen on the Portsmouth-born midfielder.

It's also understood that Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and West Ham United are looking to tempt Ward-Prowse back to the Premier League.

Whether the aforementioned clubs would be interested in spending upwards of £40m for Ward-Prowse remains to be seen, but as Jones mentioned, Southampton won't be under immense pressure.

However, Ward-Prowse may eventually actively push for a move, which could drastically change the situation as they may want to honour and respect a player who has shown immense loyalty.