Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is now 'angry' at the situation at St Mary's Stadium, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has been a fantastic servant to the club, but he won't want to be playing in the Championship.

Southampton news - James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse has been heavily linked with a move away from Southampton, who recently suffered relegation from the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Manchester United have all sent scouts to watch the England international.

The report adds that he could be available for around £40m now the Saints have been relegated.

As per Transfermarkt, Ward-Prowse has made over 400 appearances for the south coast club, so he will no doubt be a huge miss if he does leave, especially when you consider he's captained the side for many years now.

However, it's not been an excellent season for Ward-Prowse personally, and journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes some Saints fans will be disappointed in him this campaign.

Ward-Prowse signed a new five-year deal less than two years ago, so there's no doubt he will also be frustrated at how his club have failed to progress over the last couple of seasons.

What has Crook said about Ward-Prowse?

Crook has suggested that Ward-Prowse is angry about how the season has gone, and he doesn't believe he will be targeted by some of the bigger clubs in England.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm told he is angry about the way the season has gone, having committed his future. Maybe he feels like his stock might have been higher last summer than what it is now.

"I don't think he's going to get a Man United, Liverpool, or even a Chelsea move, despite the fact that he's got a good relationship with Mauricio Pochettino.

"I think you're talking West Ham United, Aston Villa, Newcastle potentially, although I'm not even sure he's top of their list. So, it's going to be interesting."

How has Ward-Prowse performed this season?

Ward-Prowse has actually been fairly impressive from a goalscoring point of view, hitting the back of the net eight times in the Premier League, as per FBref.

Realistically, the England midfielder has probably been one of Southampton's best performers, but that's hardly an impressive achievement considering their poor campaign.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder ranks first in the Saints' Sofascore ratings in the league, but only two players have received a score of seven or higher.