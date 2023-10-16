Highlights Ward-Prowse's omission from the England squad despite his impressive performances for West Ham suggests slim chances of him making the European Championship team.

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse was omitted from the latest England squad, and journalist Paul Brown has discussed with GIVEMESPORT how Gareth Southgate feels about the player.

With an international tournament coming next summer, Ward-Prowse will be desperate to impress the England boss.

James Ward-Prowse news

Ward-Prowse signed for the Hammers during the summer transfer window from relegated Southampton for a fee of around £30m, per BBC. The England international has made an immediate impact at the London Stadium, but it wasn't enough for Southgate to name him in his latest squad. The 53-year-old selected Jordan Henderson, despite his move to Saudi Arabia, which hasn't gone down well with a large portion of fans. Henderson was booed as England faced Australia recently, and he addressed the fans in the media after the game.

When asked if he understood their reaction, he said...

“Not really. I don’t know. Do you? If people want to boo if I’m playing in a different country, that’s fine. Everyone is going to have an opinion over playing over in Saudi. I’ve spoken in the past about the reasons for that. Whether people believe us or not is up to them. But when I’m here with England, it doesn’t change anything. I give absolutely everything. Of course it’s disappointing, but it won’t change what I do here. I want to keep playing and help the team become successful.”

Ward-Prowse will undoubtedly be disappointed and may feel that there's not much more he can do to get into the squad. After leaving Southampton following their relegation, the 28-year-old is arguably in some of the best form of his career, scoring goals from open play and helping replace Declan Rice in David Moyes' midfield.

James Ward-Prowse - vs West Ham Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Match Rating 7.53 1st Goals 2 =2nd Assists 3 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.1 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st All stats according to WhoScored

If Southgate isn't going to bring Ward-Prowse into the England squad when he's been one of West Ham's best performers this campaign, then the chances of him being given a ticket to travel to Germany for the European Championship tournament next year seem slim. The England boss is known for having his favourites, such as Harry Maguire and Henderson, despite either having a lack of game time or playing in a league that isn't anywhere near the level of the Premier League.

Playing for West Ham, a side that aren't competing in the Champions League or likely to be pushing for the top four, certainly isn't the issue, considering Jarrod Bowen was given a call-up this time around. Southgate and his team have clearly been watching the Hammers closely, but Ward-Prowse still couldn't make the squad.

Brown has suggested that he cannot understand how the Portsmouth-born midfielder wasn't in the England squad, but Henderson was, with the latter playing in a subpar league. The journalist adds that Southgate does admire Ward-Prowse, who is earning £115k-a-week at the Hammers, and he would expect him to get a call-up at some point before the end of the season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I cannot understand how James Ward-Prowse was not in the England squad and Jordan Henderson was. It makes no sense to me really at all. We know the manager has favourites. We know he is loyal to people and we know that he still believes and trusts in Jordan Henderson to do a job, but frankly, Henderson is playing in a subpar league at the moment which is just not anywhere near as competitive as the Premier League, where Ward-Prowse is ripping it up for a team playing well in the best league in the world. Southgate is a big admirer of Ward-Prowse and I'm really surprised that he didn't make the squad. I think he would have added things to it that they don't necessarily have. We all know he's a dead-ball specialist and his passing range is exceptional. I think he's going to have a brilliant season and I do think he'll be back in that squad before long."

Who is David Moyes targeting in the January transfer window at the London Stadium?

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the door could be open for West Ham to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele in January, and their recruitment team have been fairly ambitious in the market. It certainly won't be an easy move for the Hammers to make, but it's exciting for the fans at the London Stadium that they're being linked to this calibre of player.

The MailOnline claimed during the summer transfer window that West Ham were considering late swoops for both PSG's Hugo Ekitike and Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, so it will be interesting to see if they reignite their interest in a centre-forward after failing to get one over the line. Moyes' main options in attack are Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, but both players are ageing and it could be time to invest in a long-term replacement.

