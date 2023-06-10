Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing James Ward-Prowse in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international suffered relegation with Southampton, and there are doubts over whether he'd want to play in the Championship.

Ward-Prowse has been heavily linked with a move away from Southampton as the transfer window approaches.

It's understood that West Ham United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Wolves are all interested in the midfielder, with the Saints looking to receive around £40m to allow him to leave the club.

With potential outgoings at Molineux, it's no surprise to see Wolves in the market for a midfielder.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Manchester United and Barcelona are interested in signing Ruben Neves, with the Telegraph reporting that Matheus Nunes is on Liverpool and Chelsea's shortlist.

With some of the biggest clubs in world football pushing to sign two of their best players, signing a player like Ward-Prowse could be vital at the right price.

Southampton director Rasmus Ankersen recently spoke about the future of Ward-Prowse, and admitted he could leave the club.

He said: "He will be in demand. If there is something that comes up that satisfies the club financially and satisfies James then out of respect we will have to have that conversation."

What has Jones said about Ward-Prowse?

Jones has proposed that Wolves are interested in signing Ward-Prowse, and he could be a good fit at Molineux, especially when considering the players who could be leaving.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think they're interested in Ward-Prowse. I think it makes sense given the type of players that might be leaving in the summer. I think Ward-Prowse would also be a really good fit for Wolves."

Would Ward-Prowse be a smart signing for Wolves?

Whether Ward-Prowse is as good as the likes of Neves and Nunes is up for debate, but considering their poor season, they may struggle to attract a higher calibre of player.

However, the Portsmouth-born midfielder is certainly not a poor player, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.23 this season in the Premier League, ranking him as Southampton's best player this campaign.

The 28-year-old has also scored nine goals and provided four assists this term, whilst averaging 2.3 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, and 1.1 blocks per game, as per WhoScored.

It might not be the flashy signing Wolves fans may have hoped for, but he will certainly do a job in their midfield.