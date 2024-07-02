Highlights James Wiseman signs a 2-year contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Despite underwhelming stats, Wiseman's growth and improved play last season highlights his potential.

Playing with the Pacers, alongside Tyrese Haliburton and learning from Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson, could further enhance Wiseman's skills.

On Day 3 of the 2024 NBA Free Agency period, 2020 No. 2 pick James Wiseman agreed to a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Still just 23 years old, the Memphis product is hoping to escape the dreaded 'bust' label.

James Wiseman Inks Deal With Pacers

James Wiseman's decision to sign with the Pacers is a calculated move

In 2023-24, Wiseman's performance went under-the-radar, in large part due to the Detroit Pistons being the laughingstock of the NBA. Furthermore, averages of 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game aren't likely going to draw many headlines. In fact, if looking at Wiseman's numbers in a vacuum, one might be inclined to say it was his worst season yet. To that point, he averaged or tied career-lows in each of those categories.

Yet, to watch Wiseman last season was a joy for those who have been critical of his lack of physicality at 7-foot-0 and 240 pounds. The big man set hard screens, battled for boards, and largely played sound defense. Here, the advanced numbers underscore Wiseman's growth, as he pulled down a career-high 17.2 percent of the total rebounds when he was on the floor. He averaged 6.5 screen assists per 36 minutes, the eighth-highest in the NBA.

He also averaged a career-high .094 win shares per 40 minutes, more than double the mark from his rookie season (.042). This is notable considering that he began his career with the Golden State Warriors, who went 39-33 in Wiseman's rookie season, whereas the Pistons went just 14-68. In essence, one could argue that Wiseman impacted winning 6.24 times more in 2023-24 than in 2020-21.

Wiseman still has plenty to grow on both ends. Offensively, he's gotten far more consistent with his hook shot, giving him a relatively reliable scoring move in the post. However, he can stand to improve his touch on his midrange jumper, as he's yet to convert more than 36.4 percent of those attempts. At the defensive end, he's been guarding players in the box with force and firm lower base. However, with his physical tools, he should be able to impact the game more as a shot-blocker.

With that being said, in signing with the Pacers, Wiseman made a wise decision.

Playing with floor general Tyrese Haliburton allows him to lean into his pick-and-roll play, as the Pacers make frequent use of this schematic staple. To that point, as Wiseman averaged 1.12 points per possession as a pick-and-roll roll man last season, it's arguably the easiest way to get him going offensively. At the defensive end, learning from Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson --two above-average rim-protectors --provides intrinsic benefits. Up to this point of his career, Wiseman has yet to play with any defenders who are considered shot-blockers, so there's little his teammates could have taught him in terms of improving in that area.

With that being said, both Turner and Jackson will be free agents next offseason. The Pacers could bring back one or both big men. Yet, Wiseman's put himself in a position to be a long-term backup in Indiana, or better.