The idea that a cool-headed temperament is a prerequisite for working at Sky Sports couldn't be further from the truth. Graeme Souness often ruffled feathers with his no-nonsense, old-school philosophy, Roy Keane built a legacy as one of the hardest, most uncompromising players to ever grace a football pitch, and Jamie Carragher has certainly never been one to shy away from controversy.

The former Liverpool defender has had his fair share of headline-grabbing moments - none more infamous than the shocking 2018 spitting incident that saw him retaliate against a taunting fan. But Carragher’s fiery streak was evident long before that. In 2002, during a heated FA Cup clash against Arsenal at Highbury, he reacted to provocation by launching a coin into the crowd, earning himself a red card and widespread condemnation. Yet, had things played out differently the following year, his career could have taken an even darker turn.

During a league match against Blackburn Rovers, Lucas Neill snapped Carragher's right leg and left him sidelined for six months. Furious, he harboured thoughts of exacting revenge. Fortunately, his plan never materialised, and in hindsight, Carragher can be grateful - had it played out differently, he might have ended up on our screens for all the worst possible reasons.

Lucas Neill's Brutal Leg-Breaker on Carragher in 2003

When it comes to straight red cards, this one was as clear-cut as they come

Liverpool were level at 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park when, in the 17th minute, Neill was given his marching orders for a wild high-lunge on Carragher so nasty that today's camera crews would probably spare the audience a replay. Watch the incident below:

Liverpool striker Milan Baros had already been forced off just six minutes in with a broken ankle, and he was about to have company on the treatment table. But it wasn't until a day later that Carragher would realise the extent of his injury. Determined to carry on, he initially attempted to play through the pain, while Liverpool pressed on to secure a 3-1 victory in the 2003 Premier League clash.

With the club doctors focussing on Baros, Carragher wasn't treated until the morning after. “I’m on crutches on the coach, everyone is going, ‘Oh, you’re lucky it was a terrible tackle.’ When I got home that night, my leg felt like it had a heartbeat in it," the defender reflected in 2025 (see 30:50 of video below).

"The first time I saw our doctors the next morning, he looked at me for 10 seconds and told me I’d broken my leg. I didn’t know I’d broken my leg until the next day."

Manager Gerard Houllier was seething in the aftermath, publicly slamming both Neill and Blackburn boss Souness for their apparent lack of concern over the brutal challenge. Speaking two days later, the Frenchman told the Liverpool Echo:

"When the game had finished I wish Graeme Souness had come up to me and said 'Sorry, it was a bad tackle'. But he did nothing. That really made me furious. I like to think of myself as a nice guy, but in this case, I am extremely unhappy with their behaviour during the incident, during the game and after the game.

Neill received a three-match ban for his dismissal, but Carragher was sidelined for six months - the longest stint he had out of the game in his career, as he would go on to become the Reds' highest appearance-maker in the Premier League era with 737 games for the club between 1996 and 2013.

How Carragher Had Planned To Seek Retribution

Things could have taken a very dark turn

Neill offered up a comment of sorts, but stopped short of regretting the tackle. He said: "It is very sad for Jamie and I feel deeply sorry for him. No one likes to hear of any player being injured, especially for the long term, but there was absolutely no intent on my part - I simply went to play the ball.

"I can't really be sorry for the tackle because I was committed and I went in tough. I am an aggressive and committed player, that is part of my game, but I play it fairly. I pass on my best wishes to Jamie for a speedy recovery and hope at some stage to be able to go over to see him and shake his hand."

Indeed, Neill’s lack of an apology must have only fuelled Carragher’s desire for retribution. In his 2008 autobiography, he revealed just how close he came to carrying out his plan for payback. Carragher explained: “My mates were ready to hunt him down if I gave the go-ahead. A few weeks later I received a phone call. ‘You won’t believe this, Jay. We’re in the Trafford Centre and Lucas Neill is walking straight towards us. What do you reckon?’

“Did I really want Neill to take a crack? ‘There’s only one problem,’ added the voice. ‘Little Davey Thommo is with him.’ That was that. I could hardly let one of my best mates, David Thompson, now a Blackburn player, become a witness to an assault. Besides, he’d have recognised the attackers. The impromptu mission was aborted, and I sent a text to Thommo telling him Neill should give him a hug of thanks.”

In the days following the foiled ambush, word of the close-call spread within the walls of Ewood Park. Former Everton defender Terry Darracott, then a coach at Blackburn, stepped in as a peacemaker, hoping to defuse tensions among his fellow Scousers.

"(He) appealed to one of my friends to call the boys off. I agreed," Carragher later revealed.

As fate would have it, the presence of ex-Liverpool midfielder David Thompson seemingly spared Neill from what could have been Carragher's most sinister act, one fuelled by a challenge so reckless that it would be almost unthinkable in today’s game.