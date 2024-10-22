Jamie Carragher has defended Jadon Sancho with some fascinating analysis after the Chelsea winger was criticised for his performance during Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. The Engand international is looking to rebuild his career at Stamford Bridge after a poor spell at Old Trafford saw him become one of Manchester United's most disappointing signings in history.

Sancho has shown signs of promise in the early weeks of his new chapter, but was deemed to have taken a couple of steps backwards during the trip to Merseyside, where he offered little in terms of attacking threat. However, Carragher has now come to the aid of the winger, pointing out that the 24-year-old did exactly what he was asked to do by manager Enzo Maresca.

Carragher Breaks Down Sancho's Role Against Liverpool

The winger was tasked with keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold quiet

(Credit: Sky Sports)

Analysing the game ahead of Nottingham Forest's win over Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football, the former Liverpool defender focused on the battle between Sancho and his opposite number, Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Sky Sports pundit pointed out that while Sancho has been receiving criticism for his efforts over the weekend, the winger played a vital role in shutting down any threat from the Reds' gifted full-back going forward. Carragher said:

"This battle was really interesting, Sancho vs Trent. He was getting a lot of the ball Sancho and probably didn't do enough, hence why he came off at half-time. But I want to take you to what Chelsea did without the ball. "Man-to-man marking, as we see with a lot of teams, all over the pitch. Trent was taking up a position similar to Gusto. But Sancho was man-marking the full-back. "When we think of the game at the weekend, Trent was excellent defensively, but we never saw anything on the ball or passing because they man-marked him with the winger they had."

Watch Carragher's superb analysis in full below. Skip to 1:50 on the video:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold has a pass completion rate of just 70% against Chelsea, and made just one successful long pass out of six attempts.

Carragher went on to point out that the specific role that Sancho carried out expertly is what ultimately Chelsea. Sancho's replacement, Pedro Neto, suffered a momentarily lapse in concentration which contributed to the hosts' winning goal, scored by Man of the Match Curtis Jones.

Related Enzo Maresca Makes Anfield Claim After Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made some eyebrow-raising comments about Anfield after losing 2-1 to Liverpool.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - accurate as of 22/10/2024.