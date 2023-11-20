Highlights The decision to award a penalty to North Macedonia in their European Championship qualifying game against England has been heavily criticized by fans and pundits, including Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher.

European Championship Qualification Group C Position Team Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 1. England 7 6 1 0 18 2. Italy 7 4 1 2 13 3. Ukraine 7 4 1 2 13 4. North Macedonia 7 2 1 4 7 5. Malta 8 0 0 8 0

Lewis penalised for foul on debut

It was a big night for Manchester City's Lewis. Called up after players had dropped out of the existing squad, the 18-year-old was handed a first senior cap by Southgate in England's final qualifier. However, his debut took a turn for the worse, albeit harshly.

With 39 minutes on the clock, the full-back jumped in the air to challenge for a header. In making the leap, his arm inadvertedly struck Bojan Miovski inside the box, with the game paused for a VAR check.

After referee Filip Glova paid a visit to the pitchside monitor, he awarded the hosts a penalty, much to the shock of the 11 England players on the pitch. Shot-stopper Jordan Pickford made a good save to deny Enis Bardhi, but the skipper was on hand to convert the re-bound which fell kindly to him. You can check out the incident for yourselves below.

Lineker and Carragher in shock over penalty

Fans and pundits were absolutely furious with the decision, all baffled that the penalty was awarded after a VAR check. Match of the Day host Lineker, writing on X, described the penalty call as, "the most ridiculous penalty decision", while former Chelsea captain John Terry wrote, 'How is that a penalty?'.

Carragher, who made 38 appearances for the Three Lions, described his confusion over the process. The former Liverpool defender questioned why the offence from Lewis was penalised, but why a previous tackle from Harry Maguire was not.

"Bizarre these VAR penalties that get given in Europe. What’s more bizarre is they didn’t give the one against Maguire."

At a glance, Maguire's tackle does look to be more of a foul. After giving away possession, he clumsily brings down his opponent inside the box. However, the referee waved shouts for a penalty away, with no review forthcoming.

Although the Three Lions have nothing left to play for, they will still want to get a final win. They thought they had found the equaliser in the 47th minute when Bukayo Saka burst into the box and teed up Jack Grealish, but the goal was disallowed for offside. However, Jani Atanasov scored an own goal just before the hour mark, diverting in a Harry Kane header from a corner.