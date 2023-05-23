Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have picked their Premier League Team of the Season.

The two Sky Sports pundits were tasked to pick the best XI of the season on Monday Night Football following Newcastle's 0-0 draw with Leicester.

The pair agreed on six players in both of their XIs, but there was plenty they didn't agree on.

Let's start with Carragher's team.

Jamie Carragher's Premier League Team of the Season

Carragher went for Liverpool's Alisson in goal with a back four of Kieran Tripper, Ruben Dias, Sven Botman and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The three in midfield were Martin Odegaard, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne.

While Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland made up the front three.

Explaining his choices, Carragher reserved special praise for Dias.

"I think he's been fantastic since he came to City. I love him as a defender. I remember at times he wasn't playing," Carragher said.

"When he comes back he's got an intensity about him. When I think of City's best centre back I think of Dias."

On Botman, he added: "He came in as a player that was linked with a lot of top clubs. He's gone to Newcastle and they have the best defensive record in the league alongside Man City. He's there week in week out, the amount of clean sheets."

He continued: "I went with Zinchenko, he's dropped off lately. But I can't forget those months when he was taking huge responsibility and going into midfield, certainly against Man United. Him and [Gabriel] Jesus coming in initially lifted the level."

Carragher and Neville then had a debate over the inclusion of Salah.

In terms of the front three, Carragher said: "Kane has been unbelievable. Playing in one of the worst teams he's played in, he has been out of this world. Has he had as good a season as Haaland? You could make an argument Kane has had as good a season as Haaland."

Gary Neville's Premier League Team of the Season

Neville agreed with six of Carragher's inclusions - Trippier, Dias, Odegaard, Rodri, De Bruyne and Haaland.

"I think Saka and Martinelli up until the last few weeks have lit up the league, they've been spectacular, they've been electric," Neville said explaining his inclusion of both.

"I think it's been really poor in the last few weeks, but for 30 games they were magical, they were at a different level than [Marcus] Rashford, Salah.

"Those two have been spectacular and electric. Rashford's got one more goal than Martinelli, I thought the way Martinelli and Saka have dovetailed is something I will remember from this season.

"You can't have Saliba as an excuse for that drop off but he's had a fantastic season. I was never picking Salah over Saka this season. I've picked him for four, five years.

"I looked at Botman, [John] Stones, [Manuel] Akanji. I couldn't find anybody whose had an impact on their team like Saliba. I think [Luke] Shaw's been outstanding, but let's look at stats. Estupinan has been sensational to be fair to him.

"Where I'm certain in my selection I will just pick them. I didn't look at Dias' stats. I love Ederson and Alisson but what Newcastle have done with less defensive resources... Pope has the best defensive record along with City."