Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns on March 10 in what has the potential to be a defining moment in the Premier League title race. Former players-turned-pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, who represented the respective clubs during their playing days, have made a huge bet in the region of £2,000 for the winner.

The pair had been providing analysis on Man City's 3-1 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League before making their wager. Pep Guardiola’s well-drilled City outfit found themselves two goals to the good within the nine-minute mark thanks to strikes from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez before their lead was halved just before the half-hour mark.

Erling Haaland put the game to bed on the stroke of half-time – and with a 6-2 score (on aggregate) secured over the two legs, Richards is feeling confident heading into Sunday’s all-important clash at Anfield and was prepared to shake hands on a bet with Carragher.

Carragher and Richards Shake Hands on Wager

A £2,000 Suit on the Line

Speaking on CBS Sports after City’s routine win over Copenhagen, Richards waxed lyrical about his former side’s performance in Europe and looking ahead to the club's meeting with Liverpool this weekend with clashes with Newcastle United and Arsenal to also look forward to.

“Wonderful evening. I said before the game, and I wasn’t being cocky. Jamie [Carragher] was alluding to the fact I was maybe trying to be cocky, I wasn’t. I just think Man City have got too much quality. They’re in a good run of form at this moment in time and long may it continue because these next couple of weeks: Liverpool, Newcastle, the Arsenal.”

Before Richards could expand, Carragher interjected to ask whether Guardiola had ever been successful on Merseyside: “Has Pep ever won at Anfield?”. Richards then replied: “Once. We did stats, didn’t we? I can’t remember when it was. It was once in nine, and four draws as well.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Manchester City win the Premier League this season, they'd become the first English team to do so four seasons in a row. Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all won league titles three times on the bounce.

Carragher then made a sly remark about City’s poor record at Anfield, which prompted a reaction from his colleague: “One in nine when there was no crowd. I’m going there.”

Kate Abdo, the show's host, then chimed in and asked both whether they’d be willing to lay down a bet on the game, and Richards replied: “Hmm, a suit! I want a new Thom Browne suit.” Watch the video below.

Looking overwhelmed, the 737-appearance Liverpool defender asked how much they cost before putting money where his mouth is and shaking hands on the bet. Richards made it clear that Carragher could have any suit he wanted for a similar price should Liverpool win on home soil.

Thom Browne suits typically cost in the region of £2,000 thanks to their best-in-class quality, but Carragher obliged. The pair would’ve already been nervous ahead of the Premier League outing at Anfield before agreeing on the wager, but now the stakes have been boosted tenfold.

City, Liverpool and Arsenal in Three-Horse Race

The Reds Currently One Point Ahead at the Top

While Sunday’s meeting will not guarantee a Premier League crown, it is the perfect opportunity for either side to get one up on their opponents – especially with the race for gold ever so tight at the summit.

As things stand, it is Liverpool’s trophy to lose with them sitting at the top of the table on 63 points. City and Arsenal are in second and third place on 62 and 61 points, respectively, which means their standings could fluctuate between now and the end of the campaign.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal - next five Premier League matches Manchester City Liverpool Arsenal Liverpool (A) Manchester City (H) Brentford (H) Arsenal (H) Brighton (H) Manchester City (A) Aston Villa (H) Sheffield United (H) Luton Town (H) Crystal Palace (A) Manchester United (A) Brighton (A) Luton Town (H) Crystal Palace (H) Aston Villa (H)

A win for either side on Sunday would give them a larger buffer on the opposite team, while a draw could leave the door ajar for Mikel Arteta’s high-flyers, who face Brentford the day prior. The Gunners have scored 21 goals and conceded just one in their last four domestic outings and will be keen to keep up with the rest of the pack.