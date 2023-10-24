Highlights Liverpool supporters have gone from demanding a replay against Tottenham to laughing about it, as Jamie Carragher's banter with James Maddison suggests.

Isn't it funny how time changes the perception of things? A few short weeks ago, Liverpool supporters and some connected with the club were up in arms, calling for a replay against Tottenham. Now, it seems we can laugh about it, if Jamie Carragher's post-match question to James Maddison was anything to go by.

Of course, Carragher was referring to Spurs' controversial win over Liverpool last month. The Reds had a goal disallowed that was onside, only for VAR officials to make one of the biggest mistakes to date. It led to fierce calls for a replay, with Jurgen Klopp leading the fight. "Something like this never happened, so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do," the German said after the incident.

Jamie Carragher's question to James Maddison on MNF

Carragher was full of praise for the Spurs midfielder before asking a cheeky question. "You've got a big game Friday. There's a long way to go, but you've done really well. How do you think you'll get on in that replay against Liverpool?" It led to plenty of laughter from those in the studio and Maddison himself. The midfielder replied among the laughter: "I just knew by the tone of Carragher's voice that something was coming."

Whether Klopp or other Liverpool officials are ready to laugh about the controversial incident remains to be seen, although we think it may be too soon to bring that up with the Liverpool manager!

Spurs flying high at the top of the Premier League

Maddison has every reason to be cheerful, his side currently sit on top of the Premier League table, with his contribution helping Spurs move ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal. Three goals and five assists in nine appearances in the league is impressive. There was a tug-of-war for Maddison's signature in the summer, with Newcastle United also interested, but it was Spurs who got their man and what a signing he has been.

James Maddison's 23/24 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Minutes Played Premier League 9 3 5 2 755 Carabao Cup 1 0 0 0 8

Maddison, who was a key player for Leicester City throughout his time at the King Power Stadium, is flourishing under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou. There is a feel-good factor around Spurs which many would've struggled to foresee after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer. The transfer of their former skipper, in addition to some impressive signings, has really galvanised Spurs.

Although not seen as a benefit at the time, Spurs' lack of European football this season can also aid a title challenge. They are fighting on fewer fronts than their rivals. Spurs have more time to rest and recover from a packed Premier League schedule.

Video: James Maddison & Jamie Carragher's banter

There is no longer a dark cloud over these Spurs players, who were absolutely torn to shreds by their former manager Antonio Conte last season. Criticising Daniel Levy and suggesting the players cannot handle any pressure, Spurs are out to prove their critics wrong, and with the help of Maddison, they are already well on their way to having a successful season.

It is perhaps too early to say whether Spurs are true title contenders, though, the signing of Maddison in the summer has helped elevate the club to a new level. It's a good time to be a Tottenham fan, something that hasn't been said for a long, long time!