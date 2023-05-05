The debate about who was better out of Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, and Steven Gerrard has gone on for years now, with rival fans locking horns over pints in a pub most likely every weekend.

But now, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher thinks he’s settled the debate, even if there is a splash of bias.

The player-turned-pundit appeared as a guest on Peter Crouch’s podcast, with the former teammates taking a few minutes to talk about the age-old Premier League debate right at the end.

Different arguments get brought up in the Lampard, Scholes, and Gerrard debate depending on who you speak to.

Any Chelsea fan will tell you that Lampard’s record is simply too unbelievable to overlook, with the midfielder still the club’s record goalscorer.

United fans, meanwhile, will wax lyrical over Scholes’ ability, and there’s undoubtedly a reference to a comment from Pep Guardiola or Xavi to back up their point.

Carragher thinks this point settles the debate

But Liverpool fans will tell you that neither of them comes close to Gerrard. And Carragher is no different.

His former teammate said on That Peter Crouch Podcast that there is one thing which separates the Liverpool legend from Lampard and Scholes.

Crouch himself said that Gerrard was the best player he had lined up alongside, to which Carra replied: “It’s not even close, is it?

Carragher on Lampard, Gerrard, Scholes debate. Credit: That Peter Crouch Podcast.

“People think I don’t like Frank Lampard and I don’t like Paul Scholes, you know when this debate comes up, and I go, ‘They were amazing players, but it’s not even a debate, it’s not close.’

“I’ll tell you what kills this debate. Alex Ferguson tried to sign him and so did Jose Mourinho. And they had Scholes and Lampard.”

Chelsea and Mourinho tabled an offer in 2005 to try and bring Gerrard to Stamford Bridge, while Gerrard revealed that Sir Alex and United tried to sign him in 2002.

So it’s a fair point from the former Red, with both men keen to recruit the Liverpool ace to play alongside England’s two other star midfielders. But it’s unlikely that Chelsea or United fans will accept it from him.

'He’s the one player I didn’t have a go at'

The boys got onto the topic after fellow presenter Statman Dave told Carragher that he and Gerrard had played together 383 times in the Premier League, a record between two players.

And after “settling” the debate over where he ranks compared to Lampard and Scholes, both Carra and Crouch went on to reminisce about the time they spent with the Liverpool skipper.

“I said when I signed for Liverpool, I was more busy impressing you and Stevie than I was Rafa [Benitez],” Crouch said.

And when asked about his relationship with Gerrard on the pitch, Carragher said it was always healthy.

“I’m not shy, in terms of being on the pitch, but he’s the one person I don’t think I’ve ever had a go at on the pitch,” the Sky Sports pundit said.

“I’d lose my head with different things but if it was Stevie I’d think, ‘it’s Stevie. What can you say?’

“You’ve gotta let that one go haven’t you. I’ll track your man don’t worry”