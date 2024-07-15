Highlights Jamie Carragher has placed the blame on England players for the Euro 2024 final loss.

The ex-England international has claimed the big players failed to step up for the Three Lions on the biggest stage.

Carragher doesn't think Gareth Southgate is to blame as international football is more about the players than managers.

Jamie Carragher has placed the blame for England's Euro 2024 final defeat on the players rather than Gareth Southgate. The retired defender was quick to shut down suggestions the Three Lions' failure to lift the trophy was solely based on the manager's performance.

Electric winger Nico Williams opened the scoring in Berlin with a well-taken effort after being picked out by Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal in the opening minutes of the second half. Cole Palmer brought England level after being brought on to replace Kobbie Mainoo. The Chelsea ace's long-range drive wasn't enough to force the game to extra time as Spain nudged back in front with just moments left in the game.

Marc Cucurella latched onto a through ball on the left flank before delivering an inch-perfect delivery for Mikel Oyarzabal to finish past Jordan Pickford from close range to hand Spain the 2-1 victory. Carragher has stated he doesn't believe the manager should be held accountable for the nation's second successive European Championship final loss.

Carragher Blames England's Top Stars

He refused to lay the blame at Southgate's door

Some of the Three Lions' world-class stars such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden had wonderful 2023/24 seasons at club level, but none of England's top stars were able to replicate this form on the international stage.

Carragher pointed this out as he claimed the players were to blame for the country's shortcomings, rather than Southgate. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Liverpool icon stated:

"Sven played 442, Fabio was too strict, Gareth is too defensive! Funny how it’s always on the manager isn’t it?!! The fact is our big players didn’t turn up in this tournament. And other tournaments going back years."

Pointing at the failures of England teams from the past, including the sides he was a part of, Carragher continued to claim the biggest players didn't perform: "Big players didn’t turn up!! We had about 60% possession until the final because we played average teams. You blame Southgate for some of the best attacking players in Europe not being able to break average defences down???"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate has won more knockout matches at major international tournaments (7) than every other England manager since 1966 combined (6).

The Sky Sports pundit continued to say: "I have no relationship at all with Southgate. I feel he has been cautious from the bench throughout his time but in this tournament the substitutes have been great. There is this idea though that he is holding back an amazing team. Is it any better than 1996/1998/2004??" View Carragher's tweets below:

England Fall Short at Final Hurdle

Heartbreak for the Three Lions once again

Southgate and his players had a rocky road to reach the final in Berlin with late goals against Slovakia, Switzerland and the Netherlands in the knockout rounds. England reached their second consecutive European Championship final and had hoped to right the wrongs of the defeat against Italy at Euro 2020.

With big players failing to produce their best form and question marks around the tactical set-up, the Three Lions were unable to get over the line and will have to wait another two years until they have another shot at lifting major international silverware. The 1966 World Cup triumph remains the only trophy in the nation's history.