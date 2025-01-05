Former Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher has insinuated, in the aftermath of the Reds' draw with Manchester United, that Trent Alexander-Arnold's entourage would have invited Real Madrid's recent bid – one that got rejected almost immediately by his Premier League employers.

At Anfield on Sunday, defender Lisandro Martinez, in the 52nd minute of the blockbuster encounter, opened the scoring with a powered shot off the crossbar before Liverpool's Cody Gakpo levelled the affair with a wonderful bit of play just seven minutes later.

Mohamed Salah converted from the spot to give Arne Slot's men the lead for the first time until Amad pegged back with ten minutes of regulation time left on the clock. Despite the on-field excitement, plenty of the post-match attention has been focused on the outside noise surrounding Alexander-Arnold.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold has notched 20 goals and 85 assists across his 334-game Liverpool career.

Recent reports have also suggested that the Reds are eager to tie the 26-year-old star down to a five-year contract worth a whopping £78 million – but nothing has yet been officially confirmed by the club with all parties wanting a swift conclusion.

Amid the post-match discourse, Gary Neville insisted that playing in front of thousands of fans against Manchester United, especially amid all the noise surrounding whether he'll be extending his stay, mustn't have been easy: "That won’t be easy, the distractions of having all that noise." On Los Blancos' offer, Neville said:

“I thought it was insulting from Real Madrid. They behave like that sometimes and think they can get what they want. Liverpool are a football club of immense stature, they’re never going to sell Trent Alexander-Arnold for £20 million in January. So you’re taking the Mickey. I think that’ll have unnerved him this week."

Neville then dropped a clanger by suggesting that Carragher had previously claimed that Alexander-Arnold's team would have invited last season's Champions League winners to make a bid in order to paint a better picture of the defender in what has become a tense situation between himself and the Anfield faithful.

"He [Carragher] said he thinks Trent’s people will have invited the bid from Real Madrid. I think that’s quite a big suggestion to make, personally.”

In response, the former Liverpool defender said: “I’m not naive enough to think Real Madrid would put a bid in for a player they can get for free in six months. He’s getting a lot of criticism for the fact he might leave for free.

"If Real Madrid put in a bid in January, and Liverpool don’t accept it, then at the end of the season they can say, well you were offered £30-40 million. For me, it was to buy a bit of time.”

During the half-time interval, former Manchester United man Roy Keane – on punditry duty for Sky Sports alongside Daniel Sturridge – suggested that a move to League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers was more likely after watching him struggle to contain an out-of-position Diogo Dalot.