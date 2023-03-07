Jamie Carragher was loving it as Liverpool demolished Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Carragher commentated on the game alongside Gary Neville for Sky Sports.

The Liverpool legend could not contain his joy as his former side won 7-0 against their fierce rivals.

Carragher could be heard laughing on commentary when Liverpool scored their sixth and seventh goals.

Carragher even took a selfie of himself and a despondent Neville after Liverpool's fifth goal and posted it on Twitter.

Jamie Carragher trolls Peter Schmeichel about Liverpool 7-0 Man United

Carragher was back on punditry duty for CBS Sports on Tuesday evening.

The Liverpool legend was alongside Thierry Henry and Micah Richards for the station's Champions League coverage.

Peter Schmeichel was also working for the station and was pitch-side at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's match against Borussia Dortmund.

Carragher spoke to Schmeichel, a Man Utd legend, before the game and he couldn't resist trolling him about Sunday's game at Anfield.

VIDEO: Jamie Carragher trolls Peter Schmeichel about Liverpool 7-0 Man United

Carragher was drinking a can of 7UP and kept mentioning the number 'seven'.

Carragher started: "Peter, I just want to ask you... The 7th of March. These games are really cut-throat. Into March on the 7th. How important does it feel being at the Bridge?"

Schmeichel joked that he could not hear Carragher's question.

Carragher then used the number seven when referring to Jude Bellingham.

"Jude Bellingham is there tonight: he's a superstar." Carragher added. "We feel he's going to move in the summer,. What sort of price-tag are we saying? You'd think it would have to start with at least a seven and then go from there?"

Continuing the theme, Carragher made reference to seven-time Champions League winners, AC Milan.

Schmeichel then addressed the game.

He said: "Well done Jamie. I'll give you that one day. It wasn't great for me I have to say that. I've been trying to make sense of this... I still have absolutely no idea how that could happen.

"[Erik] Ten Hag said it was embarrassing, it was unprofessional and it could never happen again. I hope he's right and gets things right."

Carragher couldn't resist one more dig and replied: "Peter, you've just called him Ten Hag. It's actually seven Hag!"

Football fans loved Carragher's trolling and you can view some reaction below...

