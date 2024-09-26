Former Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher has called for Darwin Nunez to be fined over an incident that took place during Liverpool's Carabao Cup victory over West Hame United on Wednesday night. Arne Slot's side wound up 5-1 victors in the tie, thanks to a Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo double sandwiched between a Mohamed Salah strike.

The Reds will take a trip to Brighton in the fourth round after a comfortable night's work, but that hasn't stopped Carragher laying into the Liverpool number nine, after what he described as the only thing in football he 'couldn't get his head around.'

Carragher Slams Nunez For Needless Foul

The ex-England defender claimed the striker should've been fined

Speaking on Sky Sport's commentary during the knockout fixture, Carragher was unable to hold back his thoughts when Nunez gave away a free-kick deep in Liverpool's half. With the scores level at one apiece, the striker was punished for bundling over opposition forward Danny Ings as West Ham's threat looked set to peter out.

In committing the foul, Nunez gave the opposition the chance to load numbers into the penalty area and deliver a set piece in a dangerous area. As a result, Carragher called for the Uruguayan to be fined and stated that it would be a rule he would implement for similar offences if he was manager. As per SPORTbible, the 46-year-old stated:

"That’s a clumsy foul. I mean we’ve already seen one at the other end but Nunez there….honestly. It’s the one thing in football I’ll never be able to get my head around when I see someone just run straight into the back of someone, going absolutely nowhere. “I think there should be a fine for that, honestly I do. If I was a manager I would fine players for that."

Fortunately for Nunez, the free-kick came to nothing and the Reds were able to assert their dominance in the second half, with the former Benfica man chipping in with an assist on the night.

What Nunez Has to do to Get More Game Time

Arne Slot stated that the forward had to work harder

It has been a testing start to the season for Nunez, as his start against West Ham on Wednesday was only his second of the campaign. Despite the fact that the 25-year-old was earmarked as being a key player under the Arne Slot regime, he has routinely found himself playing second fiddle to Diogo Jota.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nunez has played just 246 minutes of football during his six appearances for Liverpool so far in the 2024/25 season.

When asked about what Nunez needed to do to regain his starting berth, Slot told reporters:

"The same as always the others. Work really hard and then the goals will come. That's what he [Gakpo] did when he came in against AC Milan. You come in and work for the team and then as a result of that attackers score goals or get assists. "That's what happened to Cody, but it will happen with Lucho [Luis Diaz], Mo [Salah] and Diogo [Jota]. If you play in a team like Liverpool, you will always score your goals and get your assists.