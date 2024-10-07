Defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher has called out Everton for their social media post which appeared to brutally mock winger Anthony Gordon after their he missed a penalty in the Toffees’ goalless draw with Newcastle United.

As the Magpies failed to break down a stubborn Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, Gordon, 23, squandered a golden opportunity to seal all three points for his side. With the score poised at 0-0, his first-half penalty was saved by compatriot Jordan Pickford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his three meetings with Everton for Newcastle, Gordon has failed to score.

After a long 11 years on the blue side of Merseyside, the winger moved onto pastures new, albeit in acrimonious circumstances, in January 2023 with Eddie Howe and Co forking out £45 million for his services. His switch came after he refused to train and then submitted a transfer request.

Carragher Slams Everton for Social Media Post

Video shows Gordon’s penalty miss with buzzer sound

Close

In the wake of their draw with Newcastle – and more specifically, Gordon – Everton took the opportunity to blast the winger and his spot kick misfortunes by posting a video of his saved penalty with a buzzer sound, best known from 90s quiz show Family Fortunes.

The mentioned sound is familiar to the Goodison Park faithful as it is typically played when a supporter fails to score during their half-time ‘Hit the Bar’ challenge at their home ground – but the Everton social media admin took it one step further to play it over Gordon’s mishap from 12 yards out.

In support of the six-cap England international, Liverpool legend Carragher took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the club for the unprofessional nature of the post, especially against someone who was such a reliable servant for the club over his 78-game stint with the senior side.

“Local lad who came through your academy, helped keep you up under Lampard, wanted out because the club was a shambles on & off the pitch & who you sold for 40M. The Peoples club!”

After being released by Liverpool, Gordon joined the Everton academy ranks in 2021 and, as mentioned, racked up 78 appearances in all competitions, during a period which was awfully tough for the club.

Particularly in the 2021/22 campaign, when Frank Lampard was in charge, Gordon was a bright spark in an otherwise dismal set-up, and he played a pivotal part in Everton’s relegation dogfight, one that they managed to survive.

Howe Praised Gordon Despite Penalty Miss

‘We absolutely support him and he’s been incredible for us’

Close

Despite missing the all-important penalty, Newcastle chief Howe was full of praise for his glittering winger, one of the fastest Premier League players last season. He said: "Naturally he will be disappointed, but [that was] a much better performance from him than here last year, I thought he dealt with the occasion well."

Anthony Gordon - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Everton 78 7 8 13/0 Newcastle Utd 73 15 11 13/1 Everton U18 32 16 5 1/0 Everton U21 28 8 5 2/0 Preston North End 11 0 0 1/0

Suggesting that the Liverpool-born ace has improved by virtue of his experiences on the international stage with England, Howe insisted that a spot kick is the luck of the draw and that his support has not dwindled since missing from 12 yards out against his former employers.

"He really learned from last season's game and international experience. There was a lot of pressure on him in that moment - anybody can miss a penalty. We absolutely support him and he's been incredible for us, and tactically he gave them a problem."

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 07/10/24