Highlights Carragher refutes Neville and Rooney after the Man United duo labelled Harry Kane as England's greatest-ever player.

Kane's 66 goals in 97 caps make him England's top scorer, but he faces criticism at EURO 2024 amid poor performances.

But he has still managed to net three times this tournament as he seeks another Golden Boot award - nevertheless, Carragher remains unconvinced.

In the midst of discussions surrounding England's EURO 2024 performances so far, Jamie Carragher has refuted Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney's 'nonsense' assertion that Harry Kane is the nation's greatest-ever player.

The former Manchester United duo claimed on the Overlap podcast that the Bayern Munich talisman is the Three Lions' greatest player after England beat the Netherlands 2-1 to reach their second consecutive European Championship final. But their punditry antagonist has since argued otherwise, with the ex-Liverpool defender taking to social media to slam the claims.

Kane is England's outright top goalscorer with 66 goals in just 97 caps, but the 30-year-old has come under heavy scrutiny this summer for his positioning and movement. Despite this, the former Tottenham icon has still netted three times this tournament, making him England's highest-ever scorer in knock-out games with nine goals, thus breaking yet another record in the process of chasing his second Golden Boot award at a major international tournament after achieving such a feat at the 2018 World Cup.

What Rooney And Neville Said

Neville was initially stunned at the time, but recently agreed with his former teammate

Kane was highlighted as England's most important player prior to this year's European Championship, just as he had done in previous campaigns. This was something Rooney only exacerbated in pre-tournament discourse when he told Overlap: "I think he is incredible. I think the goals he has scored. The assists he has added over the last few years as well. For me, I would say he is England's greatest-ever player.

"I believe that. You were talking about Jude before with his work rate. But with Harry, there is never an issue. He is the ultimate professional. He never misses a game."

At the time of Rooney's statement, Neville was unsure whether he agreed. However, in the most recent podcast episode, the Sky Sports pundit went on record to heap further praise on the 30-year-old. He said: That is massive praise from someone who has been around the block, Wayne Rooney. I wouldn't disagree with him, either. I think Harry Kane has been absolutely sensational.

"You just know full well he is going to deliver for you. I think he is below his best at this tournament, it does look like he is carrying something. But you look at that record now and who he is up there with some of the great strikers of all time."

Carragher Hits Out

The Liverpool legend disagrees with his Man United colleagues

Needless to say, in the convoluted punditry world, there will always be debate; it's never really that straightforward, regardless of the topic. "I love Harry Kane, but that's absolute nonsense from the two of you!!", Carragher commented on Instagram below Sky Sports' post about Neville and Rooney's Kane affirmation.

It remains unknown why the former England and Liverpool defender disagrees with his fellow pundits, while it is also unclear who Carragher would pick as his greatest-ever England player, with the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst likely to be among the top candidates after their roles in the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup triumph.

However, Kane would go someway to dispelling Carragher's comments if he guides England to the European Championship title as the Three Lions look to avenge their previous final defeat three years ago. They play Spain at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday night, and should Gareth Southgate's side claim the crown they let slip against Italy on home soil, Kane's three goals will stand out among important factors leading them to glory.