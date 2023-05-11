Jamie Carragher called Rio Ferdinand 'a clown' live on CBS on Wednesday night - and Thierry Henry's reaction was brilliant.

Carragher, Henry and Micah Richards made up the punditry team on CBS as they reacted to Inter Milan's 2-0 victory over rivals AC Milan.

While the 2-0 victory puts Inter in a fantastic position heading into the second leg, it could have been even better for I Nerazzurri.

Goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the 'away' side 2-0 ahead after just 11 minutes.

And it looked set to be 3-0 on the half hour mark.

Striker Lautaro Martinez went down in the penalty area under the challenge of Simon Kjaer. Referee, Gil Manzano, pointed to the penalty spot.

However, after a VAR review, Manzano changed his decision and decided that Martinez went down under very little contact.

Was it a clear and obvious error?

It was a decision that split the opinion of fans - and that's just Carragher and Ferdinand.

"I think anyone out there, who is watching the replay and see what VAR do, and still believe it's a penalty, they must be clown!" he said.

One of those people was Ferdinand.

He was in Milan on duty with BT Sport and insisted that it was a "stonewall penalty" during commentary. He then tweeted: "Still think it's a penalty..."

Screenshot 2023-05-11 at 06.51.18

But he wasn't the only one.

Steven Gerrard was back in the BT Sport studio and also felt it was a penalty.

But Carragher wanted to make it clear that his 'clown' comment doesn't apply to Gerrard. Just Rio...

"He was an attacking player, wasn't he? " Carragher said trying to defend Gerrard.

"He was liable a little bit himself under a little bit of contact - always contact, never a dive. I understand where he is coming from.

Screenshot 2023-05-11 at 06.52.37

"It's just when players in my position who are defenders, English defenders who are commentating on the game..."

"I can understand attackers thinking it was a penalty (turning to Henry) if you did, and Stevie was an attacker. Maybe he felt there was a little bit of contact.

"But as a defender we have to stick together don't we and I just felt people were getting a little bit carried away."

Micah Richards then said: "Name names" to which Carragher answered: "Rio Ferdinand. I'm happy to call him a clown!"

VIDEO: Carragher calls Ferdinand a 'clown'

The reaction from everyone - particularly Henry - was absolutely brilliant.

We look forward to hearing Rio's reply...